How Can You Lower Your Blood Pressure Immediately? What Foods Help Lower BP Quickly?

No matter their age or nationality, every person is susceptible to high blood pressure. It affects men and women equally, and people of all races that live in developed countries are at risk. However, some people are at higher risk for high blood pressure, including those with a family history of the condition.

Medications are often the first line of defense to lower high blood pressure, but they may have unwanted side effects. A diet containing foods rich in potassium, calcium, and magnesium may be helpful for lowering blood pressure.

Best Food to Help Lower Your Blood Pressure

1 ) Citrus Foods

Grapefruit, oranges, and lemons are full of vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds that may help keep your heart healthy by reducing heart disease risk factors, including high blood pressure.

Drinking orange and grapefruit juice has been found in studies to help lower blood pressure. However, these juices can interfere with common blood-pressure-lowering medications, so check with your doctor before starting the new diet regimen.

2) Salmon and other fatty fish

Salmon, as well as many other fatty fish like sardines, mackerel, and anchovies, are great sources of omega-3 fats. These fats have been linked to reducing blood pressure levels by reducing inflammation and decreasing levels of blood-vessel constricting compounds in the body called oxylipins.

3) Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are tiny, but they’re a concentrated source of nutrients that help to control blood pressure. They contain magnesium, potassium, and arginine, which is an amino acid needed for the production of nitric oxide that relaxes blood vessels and reduces blood pressure.

Pumpkin seed oil has also been used as a natural remedy for high blood pressure. In one study, supplementing with 3 grams of pumpkin seed oil per day for 6 weeks led to significant reductions in SBP, compared with a placebo group.

4) Broccoli

If you eat broccoli on a regular basis, your cardiovascular system will thank you. Including cruciferous vegetables in your diet may help you lower your blood pressure. Broccoli contains an array of flavonoid antioxidants, which may help lower blood pressure by enhancing blood vessel function and increasing the production of nitric oxide in the body.

As per a study, those who consumed the most broccoli were about 10% less likely to have high blood pressure compared to those who ate it less than once a month.

5) Berries

Berries are delicious and can help lower your blood pressure. Some berries have anthocyanins, pigments that give the berries their color. The pigments may reduce the production of molecules that make arteries narrow and restrict blood flow.

Blueberries, raspberries, chokeberries, cloudberries, and strawberries are just some of the many berry types known to help lower blood pressure levels.

6) Chia & flax seeds

Chia and flax seeds are tiny seeds packed with minerals like potassium, magnesium, and fiber that are important for blood pressure regulation. A small study found that supplementing with 35 grams of chia seed flour per day helped lower blood pressure in both medicated and unmedicated people compared to those taking a placebo.

Additionally, results from a review of 11 studies suggested that eating flax seeds can help lower blood pressure levels, especially when consumed in their whole seed form for 12 weeks or longer.

7) Carrots

Carrots may be one of the most versatile vegetables on the planet. They can be eaten raw or cooked, and they can be mixed into smoothies or used to garnish soups. They are an excellent source of phenolic compounds, chemical compounds that may have important cardiovascular benefits.

Eating raw carrots may help lower blood pressure levels by relaxing blood vessels and reducing inflammation. A study found that women who ate raw carrots had significantly lower systolic blood pressure (the top number in the reading) than women who did not eat any raw carrots.

8) Herbs and spices

Some herbs and spices contain powerful compounds that may help reduce blood pressure. Celery seed, cilantro, saffron, lemongrass, black cumin, ginseng, cinnamon, cardamom, sweet basil, and ginger are some the herbs and spices that keep blood pressure levels in check.

Bottom Line

High blood pressure, or hypertension, can have many different causes and symptoms. Exercising and consuming a healthy, balanced diet are two of the most effective ways to naturally lower blood pressure.

Eating fruits, vegetables, beans, fish, whole grains and certain other foods could help you lower your blood pressure. In addition to your diet, you can use natural supplements to further regulate your blood pressure levels.

