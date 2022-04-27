How to do chest fly: right form, tips, techniques and benefits

The chest fly, also known as the pec deck, is an excellent upper body exercise that helps to strengthen the shoulders and chest.

The upper body consists of some of the major muscle groups, including the chest, shoulders, core, arms and back. However, working on all of them at the same time can be difficult. However, with specific exercises, such as a chest fly, you can easily develop these muscles simultaneously. The chest fly is a set of compound exercises that helps to target most of your upper body and offers several benefits, including increased muscle development.

A chest fly can be easily performed with dumbbells and a bench. Depending on how you adjust the height of the bench, this exercise can be performed with different variations, including:

Flat bench

Machine fly

Decline bench

Incline bench

If you are a beginner, you should first start with a flat bench chest fly, as it’s the easiest and standard version of this chest exercise. When done in the correct form, it engages your chest, shoulders, triceps and arm muscles and also helps strengthen your core.

How to perform a flat bench chest fly? The right form and technique

As a beginner, you should do this exercise with a light dumbbell weight of no more than three to five pounds. However, if you have experience in upper body exercises, you may use ten pounds of weight. You may increase or decrease the weight depending on how much you can handle.

Step-by-step instructions:

Start by lying flat and straight on your back on a bench.

Put your feet on the ground on either side of the bench.

Make sure your back and head are straight and pressed firmly into the bench.

Pick up the dumbbells from the ground and hold them in each hand.

Slowly lift both your arms above your head so that they are extended.

Your elbows should be slightly bent and the dumbbells and your palms should be facing each other.

Lower the dumbbells in an arc motion so that they are in line with your chest.

Make sure you do not move your arms lower than your shoulders.

Exhale, and press the dumbbells up in the same motion.

Complete at least ten reps for three to four sets.

Here’s a video for your reference.

As you progress, increase the weight and try lifting at least two more pounds each week. Alternatively, you may also perform a chest fly on an exercise ball to make it more challenging.

Some benefits of chest fly

#1 Enhances your chest muscle mass and strength

This exercise is one of those ideal exercises that help to increase your chest strength and muscle mass. It targets your pectoralis muscles, especially the pectoralis major, which is a larger part of your chest and responsible for the different movements of your shoulder joint.

#2 Helps improve posture

A chest fly exercise improves your overall body posture and also helps provide strength in your shoulder region.

#3 Strengthens and opens the chest muscles

Performing a chest fly a few times a week helps open up your shoulder region and chest muscles. Chest opener workouts, such as a chest fly may potentially help to reduce upper back pain and stiffness in your upper body.

Tips to follow when performing a chest fly

Performing a standard chest fly exercise is relatively easy. However, there are certain tips you should keep in mind to make the most out of this effective upper body workout:

#1 Do not use your legs when doing a flat bench chest fly

Although it may be easy for you to press your legs to the ground to steady your body and give more power during the exercise, you should never do that. Remember that this exercise is to target your chest muscles and not your legs. The best thing you can do to avoid using your legs is to reduce the amount of weight you are lifting.

#2 Squeeze your pectoral muscles at the top movement

When bringing your arms together while doing this exercise, make sure you squeeze your pectoral muscles for more benefit. Focus on the squeeze when at the top of the exercise, and make the most out of that.

Summary

Chest fly is a very effective workout if you are looking to gain muscle mass and strength in your arms, chest and shoulder muscles. Initially, start with a lower weight and then slowly increase the weight of the dumbbells as you build more confidence and strength. Avoid this exercise if you are in pain or injury, though.

For better results, combine this exercise with other chest workouts, including planks, chest press, decline cable press, etc.

Edited by Bhargav