How to Choose The Right Type of Yoga For You?

When it comes to yoga, there are dozens of different styles and schools to choose from. Each style has its own approach to poses and breathing techniques, as well as different physical benefits. If you're new to the world of yoga and aren't sure where to start, read on for a detailed breakdown of what each style entails and how best they fit your needs.

Keep Your Needs in Mind While Choosing The Right Type of Yoga

If you have an injury or chronic condition

In case you have suffered an injury or have a chronic condition, you have to find a studio that has a class specifically for these needs. It’s always good to be extra cautious when it comes to your health, especially when doing anything physical.

If you can’t find a yoga class at your local studio that is dedicated to people with injuries or chronic conditions, don’t worry! There are plenty of free online resources available that you can make use of to stay fit.

If you're active, always on the go, and enjoy challenges

Consider an energetic style of yoga like Ashtanga or Vinyasa Flow if you're the kind of person who's always on the go and enjoys challenging activities.

Ashtanga is an intense form of exercise that focuses on breathing techniques, poses, and sequences. It's a great choice for those looking to build strength in their body while also developing mental discipline and focus. The downside, however, is you need to be in good shape before attempting this practice since it's not for beginners.

Vinyasa flow is another type of yoga that is similar in structure to Ashtanga but with less repetition among the postures (Asana). It is a good option for those who are always on the go and like to remain active. An advantage of this exercise is that there are fewer poses compared to other types of yoga, which makes it easier for newbies to get started without feeling overwhelmed by too much information at once. You can also track your own progress over time as you master each sequence step by step!

If you're looking for a meditative routine

If you have a penchant for something fun and meditative, Kundalini may be right up your alley. This form of yoga focuses on meditation, breathwork, and chanting—which means that the pace is very slow and controlled. It's also known as "the yoga of awareness" because it helps people become more aware of their bodies and minds through movement, yogic breathing techniques, mantras (prayers or chants), music or art therapy.

Kundalini is great for beginners because it provides room for error while continuing to push you towards a deeper understanding of yourself in relation to other things in life like nature or spirituality.

If strength and flexibility are what you're after

If you’re interested in a pose or Asana that will help you build strength and flexibility, consider Bikram yoga. Bikram is a type of hot yoga that involves 26 postures and is done in a room heated to 105 degrees. The heat helps your muscles relax, allowing you to move deeper into the postures with less effort than usual.

This type of class can be intense, and understandably so! Because this exercise is so physical, many people find themselves dripping with sweat at the end (while still feeling energized). You'll often see newcomers struggle through the poses at first but then notice their bodies start relaxing as they become more accustomed to the poses over time.

If you want a good balance between strengthening and stretching

If you want a good balance between strengthening and stretching, give Hatha or Sivananda classes a try. Both styles focus on strengthening the body through postures (Asana), while also focusing on keeping your muscles flexible. They’re ideal for beginners because they help you gain confidence in your body as well as improve your flexibility over time.

If you're looking to combine meditation with movement

If you want to become more mindful and less distracted, meditation is a great way to go. It's also a fantastic practice to control stress, anxiety, and depression. From boosting your immune system to improving your sleep, this practice has many benefits.

If you're looking for something with a little more movement than traditional meditation that will help you relax and focus your mind at the same time, Jivamukti Yoga might be right up your alley. This exercise combines meditation with movement exercises that are designed to help you become more present in the moment while working different muscle groups throughout the body.

Conclusion

With so much variety in yoga, it's important to know what you want out of the experience. If you want to stay healthy and fit, then a Vinyasa class might be your best bet. If you're looking for something more meditative and calming, a Hatha or Kundalini class could be just what you need! It also helps if there's some kind of instructor that can guide you through difficult poses such as Bikram.

Lastly, don't forget about safety when choosing a routine or class for yourself. If at all possible, find one that offers mats and blocks because they can help prevent injury during certain poses.

