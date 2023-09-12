How cognitive processing therapy works? Can it help me overcome my trauma?

Cognitive processing therapy is an evidence based psychotherapy that can help you heal from trauma.

It's a type of cognitive behavioral therapy that helps you change the negative thought patterns and beliefs that are a result of past trauma. The underlying assumption of this therapy is that distorted beliefs maintain the symptoms of trauma or even PTSD.

Before we understand what CPT entails, it's important for you to know that a mental health professional must be informed or trained in trauma focused therapy for them to facilitate the same.

What is cognitive processing therapy?

Various types of therapy can come in handy to manage past traumatic experiences. (Image via Vecteezy/Kseniia Chunaeva)

Cognitive processing therapy for PTSD is an effective and structured approach. Like any other therapy approach, a therapist is first likely to engage in an elaborate on your concerns.

However, unlike other trauma focused approaches, the focus is not going to be on relieving and re-experiencing the details. However, you will learn about common trauma responses and everyday habits that stem from past trauma.

Just like CBT, you begin to keep a track of the negative thought patterns that are coming up and impacting your everyday life. With the help of the therapist, you determine the usefulness of these thoughts in your daily life.

Slowly and steadily, you begin to reframe your thoughts and bring about a change in the way you see yourself and your experience. You learn to cultivate a more balanced view.

However, it's generally not a smooth trajectory and often goes through ups and downs. Apart from processing, the focus is also on skill-building.

Cognitive processing therapy techniques

With the right techniques, you learn to live a better life. (Image via Freepik)

Cognitive processing therapy primarily uses techniques from cognitive behavioral therapy.

The core technique in this modality is cognitive restructuring. Trauma has a powerful impact on your view of self, others and world. Restructuring aims to make it more balanced and rational. For instance, many individuals blame themselves for their trauma, not realizing that it's not their fault.

A lof of the sessions are dedicated to psycho-educating the patient about common trauma responses, how it may get stored in the body, and how they can learn to cope with these responses in everyday life. Sometimes, graded exposure may be used to help them slowly confront the experiences they have been avoiding.

Distress tolerance skills and relaxation strategies are taught from the start. When you feel triggered, the therapist cues you to use any of these to feel better and eventually outside the session as well. As you might expect, therapy is not necessarily short-term, as it requires a lot of processing and skill-building.

Finally, special attention is paid to relapse prevention. The overall aim is to maintain progress that you have been able to achieve.

Many people are afraid of starting trauma therapy, as they fear that they will have to go into vivid detail about what they went through. That can feel like an overwhelming experience. Instead, they avoid therapy or avoid getting trauma-focused therapy.

The truth is, with cognitive processing therapy, you're able to fully heal from trauma and PTSD without ever having to share the details of what you went through. The full treatment protocol can be carried out without having to trigger or flood your painful memories.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

