How to Cope Up with Binge Eating?

Binge eating refers to an unusual intake of large amounts of food that feels out of control. We all have at some point ended up eating much more than our stomach capacity or felt overfed on a particular day. However, what differentiates binge eating from overeating is the sense of control. As one area of our lives is significantly impacted, it can overlap with other areas as well.

Researchers have found that individuals who end up binge eating also lack control in other areas of their lives, such as substance use, relationships and work. When this loss of control is accompanied by other features such as distress and feeling ashamed about eating, it's a binge eating disorder.

People suffering from this may also want to hide their issue from their friends and family. If you feel bad about eating two extra ice creams on a particular day and feel that it's affected your diet plan, this may not indicate a binge eating disorder.

Binge eating disorders have a classic remitting and relapsing cycle. So one day you may end up binging with a minimum or close to zero control and then wanting to go on crash diets. However, this sense of overcontrol may bring you back to square one, and you end up binging again.

Why Do We Binge Eat?

The list of causes given below is not exhaustive. They may or may not be the cause of your binge eating, but they are the most common ones:

1) Genetics

Like most mental health concerns, there's a neurobiological component to binge eating disorders. That ultimately decides the threshold for our hunger and satiety as well as how we feel, think and behave towards food. Even if your environment is supportive, your genes may push you to feel negatively about food.

2) Psychological factors

Many clients with binge eating disorders have co-morbid mood conditions or anxiety disorders. Anger, trauma, neglect or even boredom may also be precursors of a binge eating disorder. The relationship that you form with food in childhood can remain the same as an adult and create barriers.

3) Social Influence

With the rise of trending channels and videos, there has been a rise in binge eating as well. 'Mukbang' is a social media trend that originated in South Korea. It refers to eating huge quantities of food while interacting with an audience.

While influencers engage, and often these trends get more 'followers', that ends up having an undue 'influence' on the audience. Research shows that when we see others complete an action, mirror neurons get activated in our brain that create a similar physiological response.

How to Get Rid of Binge Eating?

"Being healthy and balanced and finding joy in your life means food just plays a role in your life and it does not dictate it!" "Dr. Gia Marson says in 'The binge eating prevention workbook'.

Here are some tools that can help you form a better relationship with food. Please note that these tools and recommendations may or may not work for you. Getting in touch with a professional can bring in the best results.

1) Prioritising

It's not easy to make continual progress. On some days, you may binge eat more than usual, while on others you may feel like you have greater control in this relationship.

Giving your brain concrete steps and goals to work on helps you mark your progress. Our brains prefer clarity, and giving it schedules and plans makes it happy and content. Prioritising realistic goals also helps you enjoy food rather than running away from it.

2) Journaling

Journaling your progress is an important part of recovery. (Photo by mart production via pexels)

You may or may not want to share your recovery journey with others, but you can share it with yourself. Journaling is an effective tool for monitoring our binge eating episodes.

When we recognise the thought patterns and emotions that lead to binge eating, we can focus our energy on things that make the most difference. If you don't prefer wiriting, make vlogs. If you're not comfortable making vlogs, drop voice notes to yourself. Healing starts with awareness and acceptance.

3) Eating

As contrary as this sounds, not eating when you have been diagnosed with a binge eating disorder is like swimming upstream in a river. We need to be aware of elements that support and nourish us, amongst which food is crucial. Instant diets may look like the solution for you, but eating the right amount might be the best solution.

4) Motivation

Is there a reason why you want to move away from binge eating? Is there a reason you want to have an easier relationship with food? Remembering, writing and reconnecting with your reasons is an important component of your challenging journey. Like any journey, reinforcements are required along the way, so keep reqarding yourself as you make progress.

5) Stop the blame

Blame can significantly hinder your progress. (Photo by liza summer via pexels)

There are multiple causes for binge eating, most of which are external. The reasons why you may atttribute to binge eating - like low willpower and obsession with food - may not be rooted in reality and difficult to change. Professional help can make for longer lasting and positive effects.

Takeaway

It can be frustrating to be struggling with food. However, this anger and frustration is an important part of healing. These negative emotions can push us to create a better relationship with food. Remember that you're not alone in this journey, and you can and will feel better if you're determined to heal.

