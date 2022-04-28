How is cucumber good for you? Nutritional facts and health benefits

While you may think of cucumbers as vegetables, they are indeed a fruit. They are members of the Cucurbitaceae plant family, similar to pumpkins and watermelons and basically grow from the ovaries of the flowering plants.

The most common type of cucumber found in the market is the Cucumis Sativus or garden cucumber. They are rich in essential nutrients, antioxidants and plant compounds that prevent many health conditions.

Cucumbers are also low in calories and consist of a good amount of water, making them an ideal food for hydration and weight loss. In fact, they have about 96% water.

Nutritional facts about cucumbers

A medium raw and unpeeled cucumber has the following nutrients:

Calories- 30

Water- 95%

Carbs- 6 grams

Total fat- 0 grams

Fiber- 2 grams

Protein- 3 grams

Vitamin C- 10%

Vitamin K- 57%

Potassium- 12%

Magnesium- 9%

Manganese- 9%

Some impressive health benefits of cucumbers

Along with having essential nutrients, cucumbers contain various important anti-oxidants, including lignans, flavonoids and triterpenes, which help fight against cancer. Eating whole or peeled cucumbers also offers a good amount of fibre and beta-carotene, an antioxidant that helps boost the immune system.

Here are some of the benefits of cucumber:

#1 Provides hydration

Water is undoubtedly the best thing to quench your thirst, but other high-water foods, such as cucumbers, are also great for providing appropriate hydration.

Since cucumbers are 95% water, they are efficient to rehydrate your body, especially during summers. You can munch on cucumbers after a long hectic day to replace the water and electrolytes your body needs.

#2 Regulates blood sugar level

Cucumbers are non-starchy, which means they are one of the best foods for controlling blood sugar level. Consuming non-starchy food can potentially help satisfy cravings without raising blood glucose levels. Water, as well as the fibre content of cucumbers, makes the latter a great choice for diabetic patients.

#3 Contains a high number of antioxidants

Antioxidants are mainly molecules that prevent oxidation and block free radicals that can lead to different types of chronic diseases.

The accumulation of these free radicals has been linked with life-threatening diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune diseases in the lungs and heart. Cucumbers are loaded with great antioxidants that help reduce the risk of these health concerns.

#4 Loaded with fibre

Cucumbers are one of the best sources of nutritious fibre that helps your body to work efficiently. The excellent combination of water and fibre in cucumbers helps prevent digestive problems, such as constipation and enhances regularity.

#5 Promotes healthy skin and hair

Cucumbers prevent acne and blemishes and promotes healthy skin. (Photo by Breakingpic via pexels)

Consuming cucumbers every day also offers skin and hair benefits. They ensure healthy skin and keep acne, blemishes, wrinkles and fine lines at bay.

They can also be topically applied to the skin for rejuvenating and soothing purposes. Meanwhile, the silicon and sulphur present in cucumbers helps give you strengthened and voluminous hair. Eating cucumbers regularly promotes proper hair growth and gives soft, silky locks.

#6 Aids in weight loss

Another great benefit of eating cucumbers is that they help in losing and managing weight. As they are low in calories, you can eat them in plenty without consuming the extra calories that result in weight gain.

You may also use them as a replacement for high-calorie snacks. One cup of cucumber, approximately 104 grams, contains only 16 calories. Their high water content, meanwhile, also aids in weight loss.

#7 Removes kidney stones naturally

The water in cucumber helps to flush out all the toxins from your body. It also prevents the formation of kidney stones and removes the existing ones present in the bladder. Additionally, cucumbers also help in controlling the uric acid levels in the body.

Summary

Cucumbers have a distinct and refreshing flavour and can be eaten fresh or included in sandwiches, salads and smoothies.

Often, they are consumed raw as a low-calorie snack paired with salt and olive oil to add an enhancing flavour. You can also hydrate your body with a glass of chilled cucumber infused water or add mint and lemon to make delicious and refreshing cucumber lemonade.

Dieticians and nutritionists recommend eating cucumbers along with seeds without peeling the skin, as they contain loads of vital nutrients and minerals that are benerficial for your body. Peeling the skin of cucumbera decreases the amount of fibre and other important minerals and vitamins.

