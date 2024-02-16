How to delay your period: 8 tips you need to know

If you're wondering how to delay your period, here are some answers. Menstruation is one of the most unpleasant natural events. It's easy to be disappointed when you realise that the start of the next period overlaps with an outdoor adventure or a wedding, and you are unwilling to have scheduled toilet breaks to replace your tampon.

We've all been there: you are planning a long-awaited tropical trip or a huge life event that you know you'll want to be in top form for, and you realise it's going to fall at that terrible time of the month.

While it is feasible to delay the start of your period, it is crucial to understand the potential dangers and side effects.

How to delay your period

1) Apple cider vinegar

Many experts believe apple cider vinegar is a miraculous treatment for indigestion, acne, and potentially belly obesity. But that's not all; it's a natural and efficient home cure for postponing approaching periods.

Unlike other medications, ACV not only moves the dates back, but it also reduces symptoms and circulation intensity when you resume your menstrual cycle after the delay.

For roughly a week, combine three tablespoons of ACV with one cup of water and consume it three times each day.

Please dilute the ACV since a pure solution can harm your teeth and sensitive tissues in the throat and mouth. Diluting it also makes the outcome more appealing. So, load up on vinegar and have a period-free Christmas.

2) Norethisterone

Norethisterone acts similarly to a contraceptive pill. It secretes progesterone to prevent the uterine lining from separating.

You should start consuming it three days before your period and continue for a maximum of 17 days afterwards.

It is not suitable for everyone; hence, it is only available via prescription. For example, if you're suffering from deep vein thrombosis, you must refrain from taking it.

3) Lentils

Lentils are excellent for postponing your period. Gram lentils are thought to be a powerful cure for delaying a person's period. It is a traditional medicine in which lentils are deep-fried and then powdered completely.

The powder may be used as a soup by adding enough warm water. This soup should be drunk in the morning on an empty stomach approximately seven days before your due date.

4) Lemon juice

Lemon juice, like apple cider vinegar, helps to postpone periods. It contains Vitamin C, which is good for the skin, and the citrus helps delay menstruation.

Consume a variety of vitamin C-rich foods and beverages to use as a natural treatment. Lime juice may be incorporated into a variety of drinks and foods to improve their flavor and nutritional value.

5) Exercise and diet

Maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise and a well-balanced diet, can help control your menstrual period. Some people believe that excessive physical exercise and dietary changes can cause period delays.

However, this strategy has not been scientifically validated and varies considerably from individual to individual.

Excessive exercise and abrupt food changes can also disturb your period and your general wellness. Maintaining a healthy approach to physical activity and eating is critical for general health.

6) Raspeberry leaves

Raspberry leaves, like lemon juice, are an excellent source of vitamin C. This vital vitamin can help you delay your period by slowing the menstrual cycle.

Even if you normally drink raspberry leaf tea, it will be extremely beneficial against cramps. It includes fragrance and alkaloids, which help to tone and calm the uterus, reducing cramping. It boosts your energy levels and improves your immune system.

7) Turmeric

Turmeric is thought to have hormonal-balancing qualities and can assist with delaying menstruation.

Please keep in mind that, while certain foods are thought to have period-delaying qualities, scientific evidence to back up these assertions is lacking. Before making any big dietary changes or attempting to naturally postpone periods, please contact a healthcare practitioner.

8) Uterine massage

Some women feel that massaging oil into the abdomen relieves menstrual cramps. Others claim that a simple uterine massage may postpone your period.

However, like with other natural therapies, it does not guarantee that your periods will be delayed.

From the juice of lime to lentils, you won't have to seek far to uncover anecdotal evidence of natural methods to delay the arrival of your period.

Some individuals believe that drinking vinegar will cure a bad bleed, while others believe that papaya or parsley will do the trick.