How Did Big Ramy Build His Ripped Back? Everything You Need To Know About His Diet And Workout Routine

Mamdouh Elssbiay, more commonly known as Big Ramy, has attracted tons of attention because of his mountain of a physique.

Steady since his amateur Olympia victory in 2012, he has built up a reputation as one of the most in-form bodybuilders competing today. Big Ramy is a two-time Mr. Olympia winner, winning it consecutively in 2020 and 2021. In doing so, he became the first and only Egyptian to not only win it but doing so twice.

Over his long years of competing, the 37-year-old has created a reputation of sorts for his incredible and humongous back. Such muscular, yet massive backs are hard to come by, and it's no doubt one of his greatest assets that helps him stand out amongst his fellow competitors.

In this article, we'll examine how Big Ramy has built and continues to maintain his massive ripped back.

Big Ramy's Routine For Massive Back

About eight years ago, Elssiay met Ahmad Alaqi, the man who introduced Big Ramy to a new, holistic workout pattern he still swears by.

This workout entails a gradual decline in repetitions on a weekly basis, within the range of fifteen to six.

The premise is that one starts by doing sets with fifteen reps each, of course with a lighter weight. The following week, the reps are reduced to 12, and the weight is increased to match that. Then, the reps drop to ten, and the weight rises to reflect that - then eight, and then finally six, bringing five weeks of training to a halt. Ramy then starts over, repeating the same process again.

The reasoning behind this is that it keeps the body on its toes, preventing it from getting too used to a certain rep range. Doing so would lead to a plateau, something which is rather nightmare-inducing bodybuilders, who have fast-paced lives of bodybuilders.

Big Ramy's workout routine is nothing crazy, but for a man weighing 300 pounds at just 5'1 0", those exercises are classics, which can help him grow and retain his massive muscles.

These are some of Big Ramy's favorite back exercises:

Machine Row

One-Arm Dumbbell Row

Lat Pulldown to Front

Lat Pulldown to Rear

Seated Cable Row

Big Ramy does three to four sets of each exercise, keeping the desired rep range in mind, as per the week in question. A pro-tip is warming up with a lighter weight before your main sets, as that could help ease you into the exercise and prepare your body for poundage.

The tips for these exercises are generally simple: keep your back arched; breathe slowly, and perform slow, controlled reps. Ramy chooses to work with a weight he has full control over, rather than ego-lifting. After all, bodybuilding is about form, technique, and precision, over heavy weights.

Takeaway

We hope this article has provided you with the insight you need about Big Ramy's routine. The truth is, there is a ton of hard work behind the scenes, which often goes unseen, as we only see the final result on the stage under the spotlights.

The sheer amount of work gone into crafting a back like Big Ramy's is commendable. What's even more remarkable is that he has managed to retain and perfect his physique for many years and has continued to get better despite reaching the top.

It's his ambition that has driven him to the top; his massive back is just an added benefit.

