How Did Mike Golic Tackle Low Blood Sugar and Diabetes with Lifestyle Change?

Mike Golic is a former defensive lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles who worked as an analyst and commentator for ESPN for 25 years. He was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes when he was 42 years old, long after he had finished his playing career.

Despite not being fully taken aback by the diagnosis 17 years ago, Mike Golic recalled the event as a slap in the face.

Mike Golic understood from his experience in the world of sports that a well-thought-out strategy might spell the difference between a score and a fumble. To better manage his condition, he started developing a game plan. He broke down each component of managing his diabetes, such as exercise, good eating, and health monitoring, considering what "plays" he could use to control each one.

Golic used technology to build his own plans, focusing on OneTouch Solutions, a digital one-stop shop that provides numerous health and wellness tools like Noom, Welldoc, Fitbit, and Cecelia Health.

These programs provide a wide range of options for achieving weight-loss, physical fitness, and glucose control goals. By connecting their glucose meter to the app, users can use the OneTouch Reveal app to submit their glucose data straight to their healthcare team.

Mike Golic’s Lifestyle Changes

Golic's episode of hypoglycemia served as a reminder to educate himself on managing his diabetes.

He explains:

"My new coach is my doctor, and we go over my playbook and my plan.”

Dizziness and shakiness are two of the most typical signs of low blood sugar, as reported by Golic. Other signs may include anxiety, confusion, perspiration, fatigue, hunger, or a rapid heartbeat. Low blood sugar symptoms may initially be modest, but if left untreated, they can get worse and possibly cause unconsciousness, necessitating emergency care.

Golic's story illustrates the need for increased knowledge of the many causes, signs, and symptoms of low blood sugar among people with Type 2 diabetes. As Golic discovered at the gym, detecting symptoms and treating them swiftly before they grow worse is crucial.

Here are a few strategies Mike Golic utilizes to find entertaining ways to fit in a balanced diet and some moderate exercise in his hectic schedule:

1) Healthy eating

Mike always plans a healthy breakfast to support his energy levels both in and out of the air since he is aware of the need to nourish his body for the day ahead. It can be beneficial to start the day off correctly by having healthy breakfast recipes in hand.

While he acknowledges the odd indulgence, he emphasizes the importance of choosing healthy options all day long and that moderation is the key.

2) Workout

Mike had to work out after co-hosting a fantastic show and returning home. The American Diabetes Association advises engaging in 30 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic exercise at least five days a week. Switching up workouts has also proven to be beneficial.

Walking his dogs and attending a fitness class that incorporates running, rowing, and strength training are regular parts of his workout routine.

3) Staying motivated

Mike Golic likes to unwind with his family as the day's rays start to fade. His diabetes control strategy includes enlisting his loved ones as teammates and conversing with his doctor as though he were his head coach.

After a long day, Mike and his wife Chris work together to prepare a nutritious meal. Chris assists Mike with preparation and motivation to follow the strategy that he and his doctor established.

Wrapping up

Mike Golic emphasized that in addition to assisting him in making daily decisions about his diet, exercise routine, and overall diabetes management, the data from his gadgets also facilitates regular communication with his medical team.

His diabetes care changes with the learning of new information, just like in football, where the game plan needs to be adjusted and improved each week.

Diabetes affects more than 34 million people in the United States. It can be difficult to manage since it necessitates almost daily monitoring of a number of variables, including blood sugar, nutrition, sleep, exercise, insulin, other prescriptions, and more.

According to experts, following your diabetes management plan, which includes routinely checking blood sugar levels, is the best approach to prevent low blood sugar. If you alter your diet or exercise routines, you should also discuss this with your physician or diabetes educator as it can necessitate a change in your prescription schedule.

