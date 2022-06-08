How Did Miles Teller’s Workout Routine Help Him Get in Shape for Top Gun: Maverick?

Miles Teller recently revealed his workout routine for his role in Top Gun: Maverick and said that he tried to follow Hugh Jackman's training regime for his role in The Wolverine.

Teller plays Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw, the son of Nick "Goose" Bradshaw in the 1986 film. Although the film holds up on its own, and in many ways is even arguably better than the original, it is full of references to the original Top Gun, which came out in 1986 and was directed by Tony Scott.

One particular scene is an obvious call-back to the first film: the football scene. It pays homage to the iconic volleyball scene in the 1986 film and does so in a very profound manner.

How Did Miles Teller Get in Flight-Ready Shape for Top Gun: Maverick?

When asked about his training regime for the film, Miles Teller revealed all the work and dedication that he put in behind the scenes to achieve that perfect on-screen look.

The 35-year-old star started by saying that he worked with his trainer and nutritionist, who planned his workouts and meals, respectively.

"Really a lot of it is just showing up," said Teller, corresponding to the hardest part of training. He said that the biggest drive was realizing that there were people dedicated to helping him succeed, and it would be foolish on his part to not show any effort.

Teller remarked that he usually maintains his body weight at around 185lbs, but had to bulk up to 210lbs at 9 percent body fat for the film. The beach scene, he said, was the hardest part, as it required him to cut back down to 183lbs at an astounding 7 percent body fat. Here, he revealed that he sought inspiration in the form of Hugh Jackman, whose famous preparation for 2013's The Wolverine is, to this date, the benchmark for blockbuster physiques.

"Everything Hugh Jackman was doing in The Wolverine, you try and figure out what that stuff is," said Teller.

He said that the hardest part of the job was putting on lean muscle for the role, while cutting down on his body fat percentage. He said that he was eating six eggs, two lunches with chicken breast, a whole potato, some broccoli, and 20 ounces of fish or steak for dinner, all while trying to dehydrate to look leaner.

"And then oddly enough, when you're on set that day when your body's been deprived of sugar and sodium and all these things, you drink a can of Coke and your body gets all that sugar, everything tightens up. And so you get this certain kind of vascular look that looks good on screen," Teller said.

The Regime

Miles Teller showcased his workout in a recent interview, stating that he would perform a daily full-body circuit to stay lean and build muscle, working out his upper body, lower body, and core, incorporating enough cardio to burn some extra calories.

Teller likes to start with a 600m warm-up run, picking up pace as he nears the end.

The circuit he followed was:

40 reps of flutter kicks, remembering to keep the shoulder blades off the ground.

Tricep Dips for 20 reps, training his triceps and engaging his chest and shoulders too, albeit marginally.

Squats for 25 reps. Teller shared a tip stating that he would jump after each squat to make it harder.

Decline push-ups for 25 reps.

Alternating reverse lunges for 25 reps: Good for the glutes. Like squats, Teller likes to jump after each reverse lunge.

Conclusion

Whatever regime Miles Teller followed, it certainly seemed to work. Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller, and directed by Joseph Kosinski is currently playing in theatres.

