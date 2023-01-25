Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old African-American Memphis resident, died of injuries on 10th January 2023, three days after he was pulled over by the Memphis Police Department for alleged reckless driving.

Five police officers have been fired till now as having been involved in the death of Tyre Nichols. They are accused of violating the police department’s use-of-force policy.

Preliminary findings from the independent autopsy reveal that Nichols was severely beaten and injured before he died.

Nichols complained of shortness of breath

Nichols was hospitalized and died three days after Memphis Police Department officers stopped him for reckless driving. As per reports, Nichols ran on foot but was later arrested, and on 10th January 2023, i.e., three days after his arrest, he died of unspecified injuries.

Police have stated that Nichols was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath.

As per reports, he suffered a broken neck and cardiac arrest due to a violent confrontation. A photo provided by the family showed Nichols with a swollen eye and blood on his face.

A photo of Nichols in hospital.

Tyre Nichols suffered extensive bleeding

Memphis officials have not yet released an official statement regarding the cause of Nichols’s death, but the family’s attorneys, Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci, stated that an independent autopsy found that the 29-year-old suffered extensive bleeding caused by a severe beating.

The autopsy was performed by a nationally renowned forensic pathologist who found that Nichols’ injuries and beatings were consistent with what his family and attorney witnessed in the bodycam footage.

More findings and details from the autopsy will be revealed later.

According to the Associated Press, his family lawyer Benjamin Crump described Tyre Nicholas’s body cam footage as “troublesome on every level”.

During a press conference on 23rd January, Nichols’s family’s lawyers, Benjamin Crump and Antonio Romanucci described Tyre Nichols’s bodycam footage of the entire incident as “troublesome on every level”.

According to the Associated Press, Crump further said, “It is appalling. It is deplorable. It is heinous”. Bodycam footage and the full findings of the report will be released to the public soon.

Nichols’s family members, in an interview, said “they are angry, they are hurt, they are distraught, and want the officers involved to be charged with murder”.

The Memphis Police Department has not released detailed information about what happened. Tyre Nichols’s case is being investigated by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Justice Department.

