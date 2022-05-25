How to Do an Abdominal Crunch: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The abdominal crunch is a beginner-level core exercise that specifically targets your abdominal muscles.

It has been one of the most effective ab exercises for decades and primarily works on the rectus abdominis, i.e. the six-pack muscles that run on the front of your torso.

Building your abs is a major part of developing and strengthening your core muscles for overall better performance and stability. You can include an abdominal crunch in your full-body or core strengthening workout session.

Do you know how to crunch correctly?

Fitness experts suggest that performing crunches the wrong way can result in muscle cramps, back aches and other problems, and you won’t see the desired results either. Therefore, it's very important to perform abdominal crunches accurately, following the steps mentioned below:

The correct form of doing abdominal crunches

Lie down on an exercise mat on your back.

Place your hands behind your head or on your chest, and slightly bend your knees. If your neck is strained, you may keep one hand supporting your head.

Slowly contract your belly button towards your spine.

Engage your abdominals, and bring your shoulder blades two inches off the floor.

Breathe easily, and as you exhale, raise your body, and keep your chin up and neck absolutely straight.

Make sure to keep your chin up throughout the exercise.

Hold the top position for a few seconds, and continue breathing normally.

Lower your body to the mat, and as you do thatm start the next rep immediately.

Repeat for at least 20 reps.

Check out this video on how to perform abdominal crunches:

Benefits of abdominal crunch

Practicing abdominal crunches regularly offers several benefits, including:

1) Crunches specifically work the abs and are helpful if your ultimate goal is to get a six-pack.

2) As an effective bodyweight workout, abdominal crunches can be done anywhere. You don’t need any equipment for this exercise, and you may do it at home as well.

3) Crunches are beginner-friendly exercises and one of the most ideal ab workouts for beginners.

The abdominal muscles, particularly the rectus abdominis, are solely responsible for flexing your shoulders towards your hips.

As one of the most significant core muscles, the rectus abdominis provide stability and balance to the body. It's important to note that strong abs and backs are the key to all your daily movements and athletic performances, so practicing abdominal crunches helps in achieving that.

Common mistakes to avoid

Performing an abdominal crunch is more difficult than it appears to be, and thus, you must avoid these mistakes to make this exercise as safe and effective as possible. Watch out for these errors while doing abdominal crunches:

1) Do not crunch too high

When attempting this exercise, make sure your crunch is as subtle as possible. Lift your shoulder blades only a few inches off the mat, and do not forcefully lift your body.

Jerking your shoulders adds momentum and also decreases the effectiveness of the movement. It's best to be patient and take your time to perform the crunch slowly rather than using full power and straining your neck.

2) Do not pull your neck

Pulling your neck while doing crunches not only puts stress on the neck but also takes away all the benefits of the exercise. Make sure to originate every move in your abs and not from your neck or head. To keep your neck stable, you may simply put your fist under your chin.

3) Do not flex your back

While performing an abdominal crunch, always maintain a neutral spine, as it will support your body and help you lift. Remember that your spine is the only part that will support you throughout the exercise, so keep it in a neutral and stable position.

4) Do not fully relax on the floor

While lowering your body, it's easy to let your shoulder blades fall to the ground. However, a more effective way is to keep your abs engaged throughout the exercise, and never completely put your shoulders onto the mat.

Takeaway

Though abdominal crunch is a very productive abs exercise, do not attempt it if you have any neck or back problems. Also, do not perform crunches if you are pregnant.

Always talk to your doctor or trainer and check if the exercise is safe for you. Remember that doing an abdominal crunch in the wrong form can compress your spine and stress your neck. So, before you start with crunches, learn to do them correctly, and follow the steps accurately.

Edited by Bhargav