How to Do Arch Lifts in Pilates: Correct Form, Tips, Technique, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The arch lift workout can help keep your feet's arches strong and sturdy. It's a basic exercise that works on the three arches of your foot. One of the most beneficial foot exercises you can perform is to elevate your foot arch. Maintaining the structural integrity of feet arches can prevent foot issues or discomfort.

What are Foot Arches?

The space between your heel and the ball of your foot is known as the arch. Some people have arches that are higher than average. People with high feet arch may encounter complications ranging from minor aches and pains to long-term bone disorders.

The foot arches constitute two longitudinal (medial and lateral) arches and one anterior transverse arch. The lateral arch travels along the outside of your foot lengthwise. On the other hand, the medial arch spans across your mid-foot breadthwise.

How to do arch lifts in pilates?

You may feel all three arches operating and strengthening your foot by doing the arch lift exercise. These arch lift exercises are not conventional Pilates exercises and can be done at home.

Here's how to do it:

This exercise can be done standing or seated.

Align your leg and foot. Be sure your legs and feet are parallel if you decide to stand. If you're seated, keep your shins straight up and down so your ankle is relative to standing upright.

Keep your toes relaxed, don't scrunch them up, and slide your foot and heel ball toward each other, sliding. The toes and heel stay on the ground the entire time, but the arches may hollow down.

Let go of the arch. Return the foot to its starting position by lifting and relaxing it.

Rep the process three to five times more.

This foot exercise can be done at any time during the day. It's simple to sneak in almost anywhere, at any time. These simple exercises do not require any fancy equipment either.

Benefits of Arch lifts

Maintaining the strength and flexibility of your feet might help you avoid pain and postural issues. Your feet offer the foundation for healthy movement, beginning at the ground and working up the length of your spine as you stand, walk, and run. When something goes wrong with the feet, it affects the entire body.

Foot problems can cause hip discomfort, back spasms, and other medical issues. Foot exercises, according to some specialists, can help maintain healthy arch health and, in return, a healthy body.

Even a slight discomfort or pain in your feet can leave you writhing, unable to move. So if you want to stick to your normal workout routine, you must take good care of your feet. Your feet are the foundation of your body, and complications can lead to bigger health problems. Flat feet are one such example of poor foot health.

Flat feet, also known as flatfoot, pes planus, pronated foot, and falling arches, are a physical abnormality that affects people differently. This condition can be painful and make walking or running difficult. One of the most effective exercises to cure this condition is arch lifts.

Common mistakes to avoid

1) Scrunching up your toes

Keep your toes as long as possible; do not lift them off or curl them underneath.

2) There is too much movement

There isn't supposed to be a major movement when you do this exercise. It's possible that your feet don't move at all when you do arch lifts. A minor shift in the foot contour is what you're looking for. With this movement, you should see the medial arch lift if you look inside your foot.

Think of the three arches of your foot as you elevate your arch. Instead of just a long arc from front to back, this will assist you in obtaining the overall sense.

Variations and Modifications

You can do arch lifts while sitting on a chair or standing. As a first step towards healthy feet, this strengthening exercise is perfect. This exercise can help you achieve a healthy foot regimen.

Arch lifts are relatively safe to do, even for beginners. But in case you are feeling any discomfort, it is recommended that you stop and consult a medical expert.

Takeaway

Arch lifts are a great addition to your workout regimen, especially if you aim to improve the health condition of your feet. Strong and painless feet play a major role in ensuring a good posture and overall fitness.

Feet exercises are not very popular, and you won't find many people talking about this. But maintaining healthy and strong feet are critical to your fitness routine. Remember that you may not see visible results for a few weeks after starting these activities. The key is to maintain a steady approach and complete the workouts to see real progress in your foot condition.

Edited by Sabine Algur