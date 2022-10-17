How to Do the Daisy Keech Hourglass Workout?

Model and social media influencer Daisy Keech is highly recognized. Not only does she have a gorgeous face, but she also has a body that some fitness models would envy.

Daisy Keech's exercise regimen deserves all the credit for these physical attributes. Her bottom is the most striking feature of her body. It is the perfect complement to her athletic and fit body. Numerous of Daisy's social media followers can be influenced by her entire persona.

You will receive a thorough rundown of Daisy Keech's exercise regimen from this female fitness manual.

Since going live in 2020, Keech's ab workout has received over 37 million views on YouTube. Keech asserts that by performing the ab exercise daily, you can get the ideal "hourglass waist."

How long does the Daisy Keech workout take?

First things first, this ab workout is structured similarly to many of Keech's other free YouTube workouts; you complete nine movements for a minute straight without pausing to give your abs a break.

Is the Daisy Keech ab workout effective?

Keech has stated in other videos that she avoids exercises that target the obliques, which are situated on either side of the abdominal since she believes that doing so results in a squarer-looking torso. It's vital to note that strengthening your oblique muscles shouldn't be avoided because they're beneficial for anyone who plays sports that require twisting from side to side and can also help you develop a stronger core.

It's unlikely to develop an "hourglass" waist, as it advertises. Your rib cage shape, pelvis, and the distance between your pelvis and ribs all have a major role in determining the contour of your waist. The width of your shoulders will also influence how small or large your waist seems to be.

Exercise alone won't be able to change any of this, and even 10 minutes a day won't make a difference in how much tissue you have. Genetics is mostly to blame for these aspects.

Maintaining a routine may not help you much with your "hourglass" physique, but it may be beneficial in other ways. Numerous studies have shown that maintaining your core muscles, which surround your spine, in a healthy state may help safeguard it.

How do you do the Daisy Keech hourglass workout?

Here is a detailed description of Daisy Keech's hourglass abs exercise. Every exercise is performed back-to-back for 10 minutes without a break.

Basic crunches

Bicycle kicks

Jack knives

Russian twists

Toe taps

Bicycle crunches

Scissor kicks

Reverse crunches

Butterfly kicks

What is Daisy Keech’s diet?

Daisy appears to eat mostly—but not entirely—vegan. She eats a varied diet of fruits and vegetables, and appears to enjoy smoothies, salads, juices, and other home-cooked meals.

She claims that in order to promote muscle building, she aims to consume one gram of protein for every pound she weighs each day. Daisy intends to consume a gallon of water every day as well. Whether she is exercising or taking a rest day, her diet will change every day.

Breakfast

Daisy typically exercises in the morning, so she eats breakfast before working out. In order to consume some carbohydrates for energy, she enjoys foods like avocado toast. She also takes coffee, fruit bowls, and turkey bacon as sides.

Lunch

Her second meal emphasizes recovery after exercise and frequently includes a supply of carbohydrates. Her lunch might include poultry, salads, and other side vegetables while she's bulking up.

Dinner

Typically, dinner has no carbohydrates unless Daisy is particularly drained. She claims that in order to help her muscles grow, she typically stays with salads that include a protein source, like chicken.

Wrapping Up

To attain her goals, Daisy works out more than once a week, mixing weightlifting, at-home exercises, hot yoga, Pilates, and walking. In general, she avoids dairy, eggs, and peanuts in favor of consuming a variety of vegetables and fruits.

