How to Do Half Squats: Proper Form, Variations, and Common Mistakes

Half squats should also be included in your lower body exercises. That should be done even though full depth squats, in which your thighs are parallel (or below) the ground, are one of the finest ways to engage your glutes and quadriceps.

Half squats are squats with a limited range of motion that can be used by lifters who are hesitant to use greater weights or who have a weak upper body. In a half squat, also known as a partial squat, you only bend your knees to a 45-degree angle; in a full squat, you bend them to 90 degrees or parallel to the ground.

They target your glutes and quadriceps, in particular, working several lower body muscles much like full squats do.

Half squats also exercise your calf muscles, hip flexors, and core. The half squat accomplishes all that in a way that's more convenient for many individuals who have mobility or orthopedic issues with their lower back or joints, including their hips, knees, and ankles.

How to Do Half Squats Correctly?

Half squats are an excellent way to go if you're looking to get over a strength plateau or increase your mobility and range of motion.

To do a half squat, follow these steps:

Set your feet shoulder-width apart, pointed forward and slightly angled outward (about 5 to 7 degrees).

To create a tripod-like arch in your foot that provides stability and even weight distribution, press down with the bases of your heel, first toe and fifth toe.

As you force your hips back into a hip hinge, and engage your glutes and hamstrings, bring your chest forward.

Squeeze your glutes, and drive your knees out to increase hip tension and external rotation. As you lower yourself deeper into the squat, you should feel your outer hips engage. That'll help you maintain perfect form and safeguard your knees and back. By preserving all three of your points of contact with the ground, you preserve the arch of your feet.

Your neck and body should be in a neutral, upright position at all times. Angle your gaze slightly downward and forward.

Maintain your balance, and evenly distribute your weight between your feet as you descend to the ideal position, either parallel or just above. When performing a half squat, your shins should be as erect as possible.

Drive your hips up and back as you stand back up, forcing your shins into vertical.

Variations of Half Squat

Here are three ways to improve your half squat technique:

#1 Half Pause Squat

By pausing in the half squat position, you can perform a half pause squat. As it demands intense concentration from the lifter, this variation is frequently used when lifters practice half squats to improve their technique or strength.

#2 Half Squat with Dumbbell or Kettlebell

Half squats have many of the same benefits as half lunges and can be performed with kettlebells or a set of dumbbells.

#3 Box Half Squat

The half squat range of motion is used to perform this half squat variant when squatting to a box set. Unlike the half-pause squat, the lifter is not required to maintain control while isometrically pausing in the half squat position.

This may be useful if a lifter struggles to identify the halfway point or if they frequently lose their balance or foot pressure during this range of motion.

Common Mistakes to Avoid While Doing Half Squats

Don't hunch your neck up, or bend it too far forward when doing half squats. Avoid hunching your back or allowing your chest to collapse; instead, keep it up and forward. Also, gazing up or down can put your neck in danger.

Additionally, you need to focus on your posture. Instead of rounding or overarching, maintain a neutral spine position with your back. Also avoid angling your knees too far out from your toes, and avoid letting your knees extend past your toes.

Key Takeaway

Poor technique when performing any squat, especially when adding weight, increases your chances of injury.

If you're concerned or need help to get started, seek advice of a personal trainer or other fitness specialist for form adjustments. It's advisable to have a spotter on hand and to utilise a rack with safety bars if you need to lower the weight if your'e executing weighted, hard squats.

Check with a healthcare professional to see if this workout is suitable for you if you have an injury or condition affecting your ankles, knees, legs, hips or back. Even if you don't have a history of problems, this pose can be hard on your knees. Pay attention to your posture as well. Additionally, a tight stance will strain your knees more.

