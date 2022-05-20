How to Do Low Lunge Twist Pose : Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Low Lunge Twist is a mild hip opening pose that gently stretches your back, shoulders, and pelvis. It also improves balance and builds upper body and core strength. This is a fantastic pregnancy pose for alleviating hips, lower back strain and stiffness.

People who practice cycling, golf, tennis, and throwing sports can also benefit from this stretch. It can be used to help you maintain your range of motion as part of a stretch and flexibility program. Crescent Low Lunge Twist is a yoga technique that is similar to this stretch.

How to do the Low Lunge Twist pose correctly?

This stretch can be done on a comfortable surface where you can kneel and extend your arms. Low lunge twist pose is combines some spinal movement and core activation with the twisting action generated by the midsection.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to perform the low lunge twist pose correctly:

Begin in the Downward Facing Dog position.

Slide your right foot between your hands and bring your right knee up to your nose.

Let go of your back knee.

Lift your right arm to the ceiling, placing your left palm on the floor in line with your right foot.

Turn your head upwards and gaze at your raised hand if it seems comfortable. If your neck hurts, look forward or down at the ground.

Relax, step back into the Downward Dog pose, then repeat on the other side.

To deepen the stretch, hold the back knee above the ground in a regular lunge stance rather than kneeling with the back leg.

Why should you do Low Lunge Twist pose?

A low lunge twist pose is an excellent lower-body dynamic exercise that targets the glutes, hamstrings, and quadriceps. Check out this list of benefits offered by regular practicing the pose:

1) When the psoas muscle is tight, it compresses the spine's vertebrae and discs, aggravating lower back problems and causing pain. Performing a low lunge twist pose can stretch the hip flexors, which connect directly to the lumbar vertebrae, and help in reducing lower back pain.

2) Long durations of sitting at a desk can cause pain in the hips and lower back. One muscle group shortens in the sitting position, while the opposing group lengthens to compensate.

Long lengths of time in that position cause the opposite muscles to become hyperactive, resulting in muscular imbalance. Hip tightness has been proven to contribute considerably to lower back discomfort. All of this discomfort can be alleviated by a low lunge twist pose.

3) The glutes (gluteus maximus), quadriceps, hamstrings, core, spine, and hip flexors are all worked during each repetition of this exercise.

4) A dynamic warmup (ideally before a workout) and/or post-exercise cooldown can both benefit from the low lunge twist pose.

5) If you're short on time, a low lunge twist pose is an excellent choice because it strengthens, stretches, and warms up many muscle groups in one motion (compound movement).

6) Pregnant women should avoid twisting postures, according to popular belief. Some twist positions are safe to do while pregnant; just avoid the ones that compress your tummy. You should be alright as long as you don't put any pressure on any joints or organs. Low lunge twist pose is one such exercise that will benefit during pregnancy.

7) Lunges are a unilateral lower-body workout as you work on every side of your body separately. Single-leg motions help you develop balance, coordination, and stability by using your stabilising muscles.

Working on one leg at a time makes your body less stable, requiring your spine and core to work more to maintain balance.

Common mistakes to avoid while doing low lunge twist pose

To get the most out of this pose, as well as to avoid injuries caused, you should remember to avoid the following mistakes:

1) Avoid bouncing

A Low lunge twist pose should never be done with abrupt motions or jumping, since this can result in minor muscle tears and additional muscular imbalances. When stretching, make sure to employ gentle movements.

2) Don't push it

Don't force a stretch, and pay attention to your body. Extend your range of motion merely with light pressure.

3) Do not hold your breath.

During your stretch, inhale and exhale naturally. Push deeper into the stretch with each exhalation. If you experience any discomfort, slowly release the stretch. If you have a knee or back ailment, you should avoid this pose.

Takeaway

Lunges are better for rehabilitation than bilateral exercises because they help rectify imbalances and misalignments in the body, making it more symmetrical. Spend a little additional time focusing on the side that isn't as strong or flexible so you don't overcompensate or overuse the dominant side.

Low lunge twist pose provides physical benefits that might help you gain strength and confidence in other aspects of your life. Before moving on to more difficult versions, perfect the form and make any necessary adjustments.

LIVE POLL Q. Have you tried low lunge twist pose? Yes! Nah! 0 votes so far

Edited by Sabine Algur