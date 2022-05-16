How to Do a Partner Saw? Tips, Techniques, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The partner saw, also known as high-low saw, see-saw, or resistance band see-saw, is basically an intermediate-level full-body workout that strengthens the muscles in your upper body, lower body and core.

Though it's not really a cardio workout, it’ll still help elevate your heart rate and benefit your overall physical performance. As the name suggests, this exercise requires you to work with a partner, which further adds a competitive and enjoyable element to the workout.

You can add this exercise to your strength training routine, but make sure to do it with a partner of the same fitness level and size as yours for more desired results.

How to perform a partner saw? Correct form and technique

For this exercise, you’ll need a resistance band.

To get started: Stand a few feet away from your partner. Face each other. Give one end of the band to your partner and make sure you hold the other end with a firm overhead grip using both hands. The band should be stretched tightly throughout the exercise.

Step-by-step instructions to follow:

Your partner sits in a squat position and pushes the resistance band between their legs. The band should remain tight and the arms remain straight and extended properly.

At the same time, you need to lift the band overhead, extended fully by your arms and keep it as tight as possible.

Your partner should then lift out of the squat to take the band overhead, while you sit into a squat position pushing the resistance band between your legs.

When your partner and you move in and out of the overhead and squat position continuously, the movement should look like a playground see-saw.

Here's a video of the partner saw exercise for your reference:

Common mistakes to avoid

Here are a few mistakes to watch out for when performing a partner saw:

1) Do not loosen the resistance band

Since the band adds resistance to the exercise, it is important to stretch it as hard as possible to reap the benefits. If the resistance band is not stretched, the only advantages to the exercise are those gained by the movements of squats.

2) Do not bend your arms

Another thing to look out for when performing the partner saw exercise is to keep your arms straight and properly extended throughout the move. It can become harder to stretch the band if you bend your arms while pushing the band down. To avoid this, make sure to keep enough space between you and your partner so that you both can keep your arms straight throughout the movement.

3) Wrong squat position

When doing the partner saw workout, if you don’t squat correctly, you won’t really gain the advantage of this exercise. Common squat errors include not lowering your body enough, keeping both the feet together, extending your knees too much and bending your hips.

To squat in the right form, make sure to keep your feet wider than your hip distance and lower your body through your hips and not your torso. Always keep your abdominal muscles tight and your back straight and strong.

Benefits

Band exercises, like the partner saw, are effective strength training workouts. The resistance bands are lightweight, inexpensive, easy to use, and take up very little space at home. Plus, they are also a lot cheaper than most other types of workout equipment. They are perfect for travel and home workouts when you can’t regularly go to the gym.

Various studies suggest that resistance band exercises are found to be more effective when it comes to improving flexibility and balance, especially in older adults.

When you exercise with your partner or workout buddy, you are more likely to motivate and influence each other, thereby creating healthy habits. Besides, you are also likely to work out and train harder more often.

Bottom line

Before you try any partner exercise, ensure you and your partner are in good health. Seek form tips and exercise advice from your fitness trainer and follow the guidelines properly.

When starting an exercise with a resistance band, always look for tears or cracks, and make sure the band is of high quality. It is wise to run your hand on the length of the band and check for any type of damage. Never stretch the band over 2.5 times its total length as stretching it way too much increases the chances of the band snapping.

