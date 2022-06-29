How to Do the Pilates Stance in Pilates? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Pilates stance basically refers to the position of your feet and legs when you perform reclining or standing Pilates exercises.

In this position, your legs are straight together and slightly rotated out from the top of your thigh muscles. That allows your heels to come together with your toes pointing outward to create the Pilates 'V' shape, following the line of your knee. This position helps activate your deep hip rotator muscles and also prevents misalignment and balance issues during exercise.

In standing exercises, the Pilates stance helps stabilise your lower body, as your thigh bones are in the right alignment with your hip sockets. This stance also reduces the use of your quads. Instead, it helps engage your inner and outer thighs, buttocks, pelvic floor muscles and hamstrings.

How to do the Pilates stance correctly?

To achieve this position correctly, it's important to activate your glutes and your deep six hip muscles - the piriformis, obturatur externus, obturatur internus, gemellus superior, gemellus inferior and quadrates femoris.

This stance can be done while standing, seated or lying down, depending on the Pilates exercise you perform.

Step-by-step instructions:

Stand, or sit comfortably.

Keep your pelvic floor muscles up; contract your inner thighs together, and pull in your abdominal muscles.

Distribute your entire body weight evenly through both your feet. Do not focus on your heels.

Rotate your hips outward so that your heels can come together and your toes create a slight V shape.

Make sure your body is in a straight line from your ankle to hip, ear and shoulder.

Relax, and keep your toes pointing forward with your feet at a hip-width distance to come out of the position.

Tips and Techniques

Consider these tips and techniques when getting into the Pilates stance position:

If you are knock-kneed or have an injury to your knee, the slight rotation might create discomfort or even hurt you while performing exercises. In that case, keep your toes facing straight, and stand with your feet at a hip-width distance.

The feet hip-width apart stance can also be used if you have a job that requires you to stand for long hours, or if you're a ballet dancer. In both cases, the feet hip-distance stance can be a better option than the standard Pilates V.

Common Mistakes to Look Out for

Here're a few mistakes that should be avoided when taking the Pilates stance position:

Wrong V position

When performing any Pilates exercise, make sure you have a narrow 'V' rather than a wide 'V' between your feet.

Not activating your core muscles

When doing the Pilates stance, if your abs and core are not activated properly, you might lose your alignment and posture.

To avoid that, start the position by contracting your pelvic floor muscles, pulling your abs in towards your spine, and ensuring that your posture is strong and tall. Also, engage your gluteal muscles, and turn out your toes slightly.

Benefits

The Pilates stance is all about your body’s positioning and alignment during Pilates exercises. It primarily requires the activation of your quads, hips, core, glutes, hamstrings and most importantly, your feet. Achieving this position can potentially help you perform other Pilates exercises in the correct form while also allowing your body to maintain its natural position during the exercises.

This position can also allow you to feel the connection between your sit bones and the connection between your heels and the sit bones. Once you’ve mastered the Pilates stance, you’ll also experience that performing exercises in a slightly turned-out position can help reduce over-activity of your hip flexors, making the movements more comfortable.

Bottom Line

The Pilates stance is a neutral position where your muscles and bones are aligned properly, allowing you to perform every Pilates exercise with the correct posture. However, if you experience pain or increases the pain you’ve been feeling, come out of the position, and try the alternate version. Continue the exercises with the feet hip-distance stance, and keep your toes pointing straight.

You can practice the Pilates stance any time you want. The more you practice, the more you’ll get used to its various aspects and the easier it will become for you to engage your core muscles when performing other Pilates exercises.

