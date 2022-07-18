How to Do Single Leg Bridge: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The single leg bridge is an excellent exercise to isolate the hamstrings and glutes. While there are compound movements that help in working these muscles, it’s important to incorporate isolation movements in the workout as well.

If you’ve decided to include isolation movements in your workout routine, here’s everything you need to know about the single leg bridge.

Correct Form of Doing Single Leg Bridge

You should use the mat for this exercise, as it's performed on the floor. Fortunately, you don’t need any equipment or machine for it and can do this exercise anywhere.

Lie on the mat with your hands beside you, and bend your knees. Your feet should be firmly on the floor.

Lift one leg, and extend it to approximately 45-degrees. This is your starting position. To do the exercise, squeeze your core muscles and posterior muscles to raise your hips. Your shoulders and knees should be in a straight line at the top of the motion.

Hold this position for two seconds before slowly lowering your hips. Begin the next rep as soon as your hips make contact with the mat. Do at least 12-15 reps per side.

Tips to Do Single Leg bridge Better

When you’re raising your hips, ensure that your core muscles are engaged. That will help stabilise the upper body and provide the balance you need.

Additionally, keep a strong muscle-mind connection. It’s quite easy to allow quads and calves to take over the other leg when doing this exercise. You must consciously engage the muscles of the lifted leg instead of the one firmly on the ground.

Also, control your breathing. In every exercise, you must learn to control your breathing as much as possible. That provides your body with a proper foundation and helps with improving flexibility and stability too.

Benefits

If you like playing sports such as soccer or football, the isolation movement can help you with explosive movements needed during the game. This exercise is particularly helpful for athletes, as it allows them to test and strengthen their hamstrings.

It's also a functional exercise, as it can help prevent back pain resulting from staying in one position for too long. Usually, if you’re sitting for too long, the muscles tighten, which can lead to back pain. However, with the single leg bridge, you can reduce the pain by keeping the muscles activated but not tightened.

The single leg raise also helps with improving walking, running and other daily exercises.

Common Mistakes

Here are some mistakes to keep in mind when doing a single leg bridge:

Unstable back

It’s of utmost importance to keep your back straight and stable during the exercise. You cannot arch your back when you raise your hips, as that puts unnecessary pressure on your spine. You want to keep your back as straight as possible.

Unstable hips

At the top of the motion, your hips and knees should be in one line. That can get become difficult to achieve at times due to hip sagging. There are times when you’ll find your hips slightly rotated.

To correct that posture, place your hands on your hips, and raise them to the position required. You can let your hands go, or just keep them to support when you first begin the exercise.

