How to Do Swan in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The Swan is an advanced move in Pilates, but it's also one of the most therapeutic ones for the spine.

You can use it as a counter stretch for many of the traditional forward flexion exercises in Pilates training, such as the Hundred. The Swan works the spine's lower discs by strengthening and stretching the abdominal, back and hip flexors.

Doing this stretch regularly will improve your spine's range of motion and help you gain the flexibility needed to perform more difficult Pilates mat exercises.

How to Do the Swan in Pilates?

To do this exercise, you'll need a yoga mat.

Lie down on your mat face-down, with your arms close to your sides and your elbows bent at about 90 degrees, and your hands under your shoulders. Keep your legs close together or shoulder-width apart.

Inhale, lifting your belly button up away from the mat.

Engage your abdominal muscles, keeping them contracted throughout the exercise.

Send energy through your head as you press your forearms and hands into the mat, supporting a long upward arc of the upper body.

The elbows are close to the body. Keep your hips on the mat. Protect your lower back by sending your tailbone down toward the floor.

With a deep breath, exhale as you release your abdominal muscles, and lengthen your spine while returning to the mat.

Repeat this movement three to five times, inhaling and exhaling evenly to support the flow of the movement.

Return to the rest position with your knees bent and your torso rounded over your thighs.

Tips and Techniques to Do Swan

If your abs are sinking towards the floor, they aren't working. As a result, protect your back by keeping your abs lifted and engaged.

Squeezing your glutes might cause difficulties, while gently engaging them helps protect your lower back. During this workout, avoid over-engaging your glutes.

Allowing your pelvis to tilt so that your bum protrudes during this movement can cause lower back tightness.

Keep your tailbone pointing towards the ground to avoid that. The front of your hip bones should feel like they're 'rising up'.

During the Swan, it's critical to stretch your spine uniformly. If you don't, you'll end up moving too much in your lower back parts, causing an unpleasant pinching sensation.

Consider extending your spine and curling upwards as you move into extension to avoid that. This shift in concentration should relieve some of the strain on your lower back.

Benefits

• Swan stretches the abdominals, hip flexors and quadriceps while opening the front body and expanding the chest.

• It is a counter stretch that may be performed during a Pilates sequence, but anyone who sits a lot might have tight hip flexors. Swan can help restore flexibility.

• Swan keeps the abdominals engaged while also working the shoulders, back, inner thighs, pelvic floor, glutes and hamstrings.

• If you are a runner or weightlifter, or you want to perform squats better, it may be beneficial for you to maintain good hip joint flexibility. Pilates exercises, including Swan, are recommended for those with Parkinson's disease.

There is evidence to suggest that Pilates exercises, in general, may benefit people with this condition.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Here are few common Pilates mistakes to avoid:

1) Poor Posture

Swan movements are meant to help you move better; therefore if your posture is off, the workout will be ineffective. If you slouch your shoulders forward or use poor form during your workouts, you may experience persistent pain and injury in the future.

When performing a single leg stretch, for example, don't bend your standing knee or flex your hip — keep everything straight and aligned.

2) Not Sticking to Your Workout Routine

Many people feel that attending just one Pilates class per week is enough and their bodies will improve dramatically over time. That isn't the case, though. To notice major improvements in your fitness level, you must be consistent with your workout plan.

3) Misuse of Pilates Equipment

Many Pilates practitioners, both in the gym and at home, make mistakes with their equipment. When using a reformer, for example, don't let your feet dangle in mid-air. Keep them on the pegs. Not doing so is incredibly harmful for your back and can easily result in damage.

4) Movement

It's all about proper movement and control with the Pilates technique of exercise. If you're not attempting to replicate what your instructor does in his or her demos, you're probably wasting your time. It's that simple: if you only do half of the action, you'll only get half the results.

Bottom Line

Eventually, swan in pilates are an amazing and holistic form of movement that should be incorporated into your weekly exercise routine. The health benefits are incredible, and they're a great way to build strength and flexibility.

This exercise can be performed both indoors and outdoors, and it's one of the best ways to get fit after an injury.

LIVE POLL Q. Love or Hate Pilates? Love it! Not a big fan 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav