How to Do a TRX Row: Technique, benefits, correct form and common mistakes

TRX rows are a popular exercise for the back. They have gained popularity in recent years among calisthenics enthusiasts. If you’re looking to unlock a pull-up, TRX rows are where you can start. These rows also work the shoulders, biceps and core.

TRX stands for total body resistance exercise. It is a form of suspension training that uses bands for an effective bodyweight workout. After inverted rows, TRX rows are the next best exercise people turn to for back gains. In fact, the TRX is largely preferred due to its versatility and ease of access.

How to do a TRX row?

The technique is simple. It may be difficult to get used to at first, but once you’ve learned how to keep your body stable on the bands, it should be quite simple. Here's how you do it:

Suspend the bands from a fixed point above you, and position yourself in the centre.

Stand straight facing the point of suspension, and grab the handles of the bands in either hand.

Take a step back, and lean your body back, allowing your weight to be suspended by the bands. You may step closer to the point of suspension to make it more difficult, and away from it to make it easier.

Ensure your hips are in line with your shoulders; pull yourself up by bending at the elbows.

Pull yourself up so the handles are on either side of your chest.

Lower yourself back down slowly.

Repeat the movement for eight to ten reps.

Watch this video for better understanding of this movement:

Benefits of TRX rows

Why are we doing this exercise in the first place? Why can’t we just do some inverted rows on the bar and call it a day? Let’s take a look at some of the benefits provided by TRX rows:

Beginner-friendly

If you’re new to working out, these rows are a great way to build strength in the upper body and stability in the core. It will also help improve your posture and build a base for other upper body movements.

Improves stability

TRX bands make for an unstable base to exercise on. Unlike a fixed pull-up bar, these are constantly moving. So using them for rows should help build stability.

Strengthens the upper body

It’s not just the back and arms; it’s the core as well. The active engagement of the core muscles will help develop strength in the midsection.

Correct form

As TRX rows can be tricky to get used to, here are some pointers to help ensure you maintain the right form during this movement:

Hips in line with shoulders

It is important to make sure your hips are in line with your feet and shoulders. To do that, brace your core muscles. The engagement of the midsection will ensure your core stays stable.

Shoulders retracted

To get the most out of these rows, keep your shoulder blades retracted. Doing that will ensure you are pulling yourself up with your back primarily, not your arms.

Hands by chest

Position yourself so that when you pull yourself up, your hands are by the sides of your chest, not significantly above or below.

Neutral chin

Do not let your head drop backwards, or bend your neck to look down during this movement. Keep your head in a neutral position, and look ahead of you.

Common Mistakes

As a beginner, it is difficult to perfect this move at the start. Watch out for these common mistakes, and avoid them:

Hips elevated or sagging

A common mistake is allowing your hips to sag or protrude upwards. Brace your core, and squeeze your glutes as you would during a plank.

Chest sticking out

Although you have to lead with your chest, excessively sticking your chest outward might lead to injury. Engaging your core also ensures your chest doesn’t stick out.

Elbows flailing out

As you would with a push up, keep your elbows locked by your sides. Even as you pull yourself up, ensure your elbows are by your sides and not jutting out to the sides.

That’s all the necessary info on TRX rows. TRX bands are easily available these days, so be sure to invest in a pair. Their versatility will ensure you have a great workout wherever you are.

If you’re on the road to unlocking those pull-ups, try adding these to your routine, and notice the improvement in your strength and control.

