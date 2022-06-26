How to Do the Wall Sit? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Wall sit, also known as wall squats or devil’s chair, is one of the most effective exercises to develop isometric strength and endurance in your lower body muscles, including the calves, quads, glutes and abdominals. It's a beginner-level exercise and can be done as a part of any lower body workout routine.

While people may consider wall sits one of the great quad burner exercises, to attain the benefits and not strain your knees, you need to perform it correctly and watch your form.

Learn to perform the wall sit correctly with the below-mentioned steps:

Stand straight with your back against a flat wall. Your feet should be at shoulder width and at least 2 to 3 feet from the wall.

Engaging your abdominal muscles, start sliding your back down the wall till your thighs get parallel to the floor.

You may adjust your feet so that instead of your knees getting over your toes, they get above your ankles.

Hold the position for 30 seconds, and make sure to keep your back is straight and flat against the wall.

Slowly slide back up to the initial position.

Rest for a few minutes. Repeat the movement.

As you gain strength, try to enhance your hold time in 8-second increments.

Few tips for beginners

If you're doing a wall sit for the first time, consider the following tips to make the exercise more convenient and easier.

If you find it difficult to hold the wall sit at a 90-degree angle, try not to slide down as far. Just go for a 30 or 45-degree angle between your torso and quads.

You can also place an exercise ball in between the wall and your back for more comfort.

Always keep your pelvis tucked under and shoulders properly pressed against the wall.

You can increase or decrease your wall sit time, according to your fitness level. As you gain strength, work your way up, and try to hold for longer durations.

Benefits of doing Wall sits

The primary benefit of wall sits is that it activates and strengthens the entire lower body muscles, including your glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps and calves. Practicing this exercise regularly can help you hold the position for a longer time, enhancing your muscular endurance and strength for other exercises, such as running, cycling, skiing, etc.

When done in the correct form, this exercise uses your lower back and abdominal muscles as stabilisers. However, if improving sports performance is your eventual goal, you should use wall sits in combination with other strength training and plyometric exercises.

Common Mistakes to Look Out for

To prevent straining your knees and to get the most out of this workout, make sure to avoid these mistakes:

Weight not on heels

When doing this exercise, your entire body weight should be on your heels and not on your toes. Your heels must be flat on the floor.

Thighs not parallel

The correct position to hold is to keep your thighs at a 90-degree angle to your lower legs and back. If you're a beginner, you may hold at a 45-degree angle, but do not go lower than that. As you build strength, try to hold with your thighs at 90-degree.

Knees beyond ankles

Don't allow your knees to go further than your ankles. If it does, you’ll be using your calves instead of your quads. To avoid that, make sure your lower legs are parallel to the floor, with your knees over your ankles.

Not ending the exercise correctly

The correct way to end this exercise is to push into your heels and slide back up the wall. If you stand up explosively without pushing through your heels, you might hurt your knees.

Bottom Line

When it comes to bodyweight workouts that target your leg muscles, wall sits are one of the best choices. However, keep in mind that this exercise puts most of the pressure on your knees, so if you have any ongoing knee injuries or have had surgery in the past, consult a doctor before attempting it.

While doing this exercise, you may feel a severe stretch or a burning sensation in your quads but no pain. If you feel any discomfort or sharp pain in your knee or kneecap, stop the exercise immediately, and talk to your doctor.

