How Does Celebrity Trainer Jillian Michaels Stay Fit? Know All About Her Workout Routine

Jillian Michaels is a celebrity trainer but is incredibly down to earth and has a realistic outlook on both fitness and life. She's the undisputed queen of killer workouts, a motivating powerhouse and has an interesting Instagram profile. Her exercise regimens are equally well known.

After her mother enrolled her in martial arts training when she was 14, Jillian Michaels saw that her life got transformed. Years of intensive training later, she still believes it to be the best workout overall.

She believes just 30 minutes of exercise four times per week can keep you in top shape. She recently released her own fitness app.

A minimalist approach to fitness entails shorter, more intense workouts in addition to reduced meal sizes and smaller waistlines. Jillian Michaels is a firm believer in this strategy, which explains why the routines and activities she suggests are quick to complete and very beneficial for weight loss.

Jillian Michaels' Workout Routine

So how does this busy mother of two maintain her physical fitness? She's aware of what suits her and how to make it fit into her schedule.

The personal trainer revealed that, on average, she goes to the gym three or four times each week. Depending on the day, she does power yoga, spinning, mixed martial arts or kettlebells.

Every week, Michaels chooses a different muscle group, such as her core, legs, arms, etc, to concentrate on to maintain her toned body,

She needs something to keep her engaged, as she gets bored easily. Michaels says:

"I mix it up. Everything I do is a combo of body resistance and cardiovascular endurance."

Jillian Michael's Lower Body Workout

Dumbbells and a yoga mat are all you need for the post-exercise stretch in this routine. The workout includes a warm-up, so you should start to feel warm right away. As always, move at your own pace, and modify the exercises as needed.

The following exercises are included in Jillian Michaels' lower body workout:

Skaters: 5-8 reps in 4 sets

Static sumo with calf raises: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Pendulum lunge (left leg): 5-8 reps in 4 sets

Jump jack squat touching the ground: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Alternating side lunges: 5-8 reps in 4 sets

Alternating crossover lunges: 5-8 reps in 4 sets

Good mornings: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Romanian deadlifts: 5-8 reps in 4 sets

Chair squats: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Lunge stretches: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Butt kicks: 4-6 reps in 5 sets

Sumo squats: 4-6 reps in 5 sets

Squat jacks: 4-6 reps in 5 sets

Jean Michael's Core Workout

Your center of gravity is located at the core. Stronger functional mobility during exercise and daily activities are made possible by a solid core. Whether you are exercising, standing in the kitchen as you prepare a meal or sitting down at work, you should always keep your core active.

Here is a list of core workouts Jillian Michaels follows and recommends in her fitness app. The following exercises take only 30 seconds each.

Standing toe taps: 4-6 reps in 5 sets

Arm circles: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

High knees: 4-6 reps in 5 sets

Standing leg raises (left side): 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Walkout planks: 5-8 reps

Everest climbers: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Superman hold: 4-6 reps

Bicycle crunches: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Standing leg raises (right side): 4-6 reps in 5 sets.

Jillian Michael's Full Body Workout

Working every muscle in your body ensures you are not focusing more on one muscle group than another. It also ensures you're developing a well-balanced physique. The following exercises can help you maintain lean muscle:

Want to get stronger? You can develop total body strength with the aid of these exercises. New to the gym? These exercises will give you a foundation from which to develop your abilities and comprehend the workings of your body.

Here’s what Jillian Michaels' full body workout includes:

Behind the back jumping jacks: 5-8 reps in 4 sets

Burpee rows with wide grip: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Diagonal toe taps: 5-8 reps in 4 sets

Sun salutes: 8-10 reps

Jab cross and half squats: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Alternating donkey kicks and bear: 3-5 reps in 3 sets

Alternating crossover lunges with curls: 4-6 reps in 5 sets

Hero push ups: 5-8 reps

Bear kicks: 8-10 reps

Renegade rows: 4-6 reps in 5 sets.

