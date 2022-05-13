How Does a Runner's Knee Happen? 7 Effective Ways to Avoid and Ease It

If you believe that a runner's knee pain affects just runners or athletes, you are mistaken. Anybody who spends time performing activities that require bending the knees is at risk. Walking, riding, and leaping are examples of activities that can cause a runner’s knee. This condition causes a throbbing ache in the area of the kneecap. Patellofemoral pain syndrome is the medical term for this injury.

Runner's Knee: What is it?

Runner's knee refers to pain in and around the patella (also known as the kneecap). "Jumper's knee" is another name for it. One of the most prevalent complaints among runners, particularly those who run longer distances, is that their feet hurt. Interesting tidbit about knee pain: according to research, females are more likely to get a runner’s knee than males.

Runner's Knee symptoms

Pain is the primary symptom of a Runner’s knee. This pain can occur:

In front of your kneecap, although it can also be behind or around it.

When you walk, squat, kneel, run, or even get out of a chair, you bend your knee.

When you walk downstairs or downhill, it gets worse.

What Can Cause a Runner's Knee?

Overworking your knee muscles can lead to a runner's knee. The muscles in and around your kneecap can be irritated by repeatedly bending your knee or doing a lot of high-stress activities like lunges and plyometrics.

Kneecap pain can also be caused by stiff soft tissues, such as the hamstring. The hamstring is a muscle that runs along the back of the upper leg and aids in knee bending.

Hypermobile or flat feet are examples of foot problems. These frequently alter your walking pattern, which can also result in knee pain.

A physical exam will most likely be performed if your doctor diagnoses this injury. This physical examination could entail lightly pressing or pulling on the knee and having you perform tasks that require you to use your knees, such as leaping or walking, to assess knee strength and alignment.

7 Effective Ways to Ease Runner's Knee

You may be able to treat your runner's knee at home, depending on the reason and severity. If this doesn't work, your doctor may recommend medical treatment. Written below are some of the most effective home remedies for Runner’s knee:

Take plenty of rest. Avoid doing things that aggravate the pain, such as jogging, crouching, lunging, or sitting and standing for long periods.

To relieve pain and swelling, start icing your knee. For 2-3 days, or until the pain goes away, do it for 20-30 minutes every 3-4 hours.

Wrap a bandage on your knee to offer it more support, and use an elastic bandage, patellar straps, or sleeves.

When you sit or lie down, elevate your leg on a pillow.

If needed, take pain killers such ibuprofen or naproxen. These medications aid with swelling and pain. However, they can have negative consequences. Unless your doctor advises otherwise, follow the directions on the label.

Stretching and strengthening activities, particularly for the quadriceps muscles, are recommended. Your doctor might recommend a physical therapist to show you how to perform it.

For your shoes, try arch supports or orthotics. They could assist with foot positioning. You can buy these in stores or have them custom-made.

Note: Don't ignore the opposite leg if you have a runner's knee on one side. Some runners will rehab one leg only and this could lead to soreness on the opposite side. Make sure both legs get the same exercise and stretch.

Ways to Prevent Runner's Knee

Strengthening your quad and hamstring muscles can aid in the support and stabilization of your kneecap. Build these muscles through squats, lunges, and deadlifts.

Stretch tight hamstrings and IT bands with stretching and flexibility exercises if stiffness is a concern.

Wear the proper footwear; some running shoes are preferable for people with poor knees. If you're prone to knee pain when running, get professional fitting and advice on your ideal shoes at a dedicated running store.

When you run or do other workouts that involve your knees, a knee brace can provide additional support to the soft tissues around your knee.

When is Medical Assistance Required?

Medical therapy may be required if your runner's knee is more serious. Physical therapy and orthotics are two non-surgical treatments. Orthotics can help stabilize your foot and ankle joints, relieving pressure on your knee. Surgery may be required in some extreme circumstances. This surgery may entail removing damaged patellar cartilage or releasing tissue around the patellar to fix misalignment.

Takeaway

While some runners may treat and avoid runner's knees by following the guidelines mentioned above, others may require further therapy. A physical therapist may be required to provide you with the necessary stretches and exercises.

If you have a runner's knee caused by foot problems, you may need to see a podiatrist for custom-fitted orthotics or other medical therapy. Lastly, there's no need to get demotivated or depressed because of a small injury; if you take special care of your knee, you will surely heal very quickly and get back to running in no time.

