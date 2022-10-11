How Dorian Yates Built The Most Muscular Physique In Bodybuilding History?

Dorian Yates changed the way the world perceived bodybuilders. Initially, bodybuilding was known to a handful of people, especially fitness enthusiasts who read muscle magazines and attended local shows.

However, during the 1970s, the golden era bodybuilders such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, Larry Scott, and others put the sport under the limelight. Everyone started to wonder what the fuss was all about; soon, a fan following began for the sport and the bodybuilders.

However, much before this time, around the 1990s, a monster emerged who truly revolutionized the way bodybuilders would look. That's Dorian Yates, also known as The Shadow.

Yates secured the Mr. Olympia title for the first time in 1992 and went underground. When he surfaced, Yates was a mass monster of 270 lbs at his heaviest. His predecessor, Lee Haney, was 243lbs at his heaviest.

Yates' 270lbs was pure mass, with the bodybuilder shredded to the bone. One could notice all the lines and muscle definitions across his physique. The Shadow went onto secure six more Mr. Olympia titles consecutively from 1992 to 1997 and retired after his sixth victory.

How Did Dorian Yates Become a Mass Monster?

It goes without saying that Yates trained hard. Additionally, it was rumored that he was the first to experiment with grown hormones and insulin. However, none of those would work if he wasn’t putting in the work at the gym.

Interestingly, Yates wasn’t training like a maniac throughout the week. During his career peak, The Shadow went to the gym four times a week, with three days for recovery. He managed to become a massive monster because of how he trained.

Dorian Yates adopted the HIT (High Intensity Training) principle. He would put in 100% effort in each of his sets and exercises and use a compound & isolation exercise combination.

His focus was always on 3-4 exercises, and he would begin with 1-2 warm-up sets. Once he was done with the warm-up, he would only do 1-2 sets of the exercise, but each set would be executed with as heavy a weight as possible. He would hit the reps till failure and follow through with a few assisted reps or drop sets to push beyond failure.

Yates would record each of his exercises and routines. That allowed him to understand his progress and what he needed to do to push his boundaries in the next session.

Dorian Yates tried to train each muscle group at least twice a week. As he was following the HIT principle for his gym sessions, that allowed him a longer period of muscle recovery. The better his muscle recovery was, the more he could re-train the muscle group.

Yates maintained a strict diet. It was extremely important for him to maintain his physique, as he didn’t want to finish second or third. As a result, he seldom fell off the wagon and ensured to be as shredded and muscular as possible.

Dorian Yates’ Legacy

The Shadow’s training methods have become quite popular in the bodybuilding industry. Many look up to his physique and try to replicate his training methods to replicate the same momentum and size.

It’s never easy to achieve a physique like Yates, though, unless you’re completely committed to the gym and your diet. However, even if you don’t aspire to be a bodybuilder, you can implement some of his training methods in your workout routine.

