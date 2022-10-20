How Effective is a Low-Carb Diet for Weight Loss?

Carbohydrates are one of the macronutrients in our diet and provide the energy we require. All carbs yield glucose, which is an active energy-producing compound. However, excess carbs might lead to insulin resistance, diabetes, and fat gain. Low carb intake can be beneficial for people struggling to lose excess body fat.

Carbohydrates are found in almost all plant-based major foods, such as grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds. During digestion, complex carbs are broken down into simple sugars, which are glucose, and release them into the blood.

Two types of diet - the ketogenic diet and the paleolithic diet - are well-known low-carb diets followed by many and have been found to be beneficial for fat loss. The Carnivore Diet is also a lesser-known diet that excludes carbohydrates altogether.

Fat gain is a normal biochemical process in the body that takes place in the presence of insulin, a hormone also related to diabetes. Sustained high levels of insulin trigger fat gain by converting glucose from food items into glycerol and fatty acids i.e. the precursors of fat. Insulin is triggered by the consumption of glucose from food items directly.

Is Low-Carb Diet Beneficial?

People who decrease their carb intake claim various health benefits such as:

Decreased body fat

Ideal body composition

Reversal of diabetes

Increase in metabolic rate

Improved mood

Reduction of inflammation

Less frequent bloating

Insulin Sensitivity and Fat Loss

Carbs can lead to increase in body fat. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Controlling insulin spikes prevents body fat gain. Insulin sensitivity also plays an important role in fat gain and loss. The lesser the number of insulin receptors working, the higher the chances of having an insulin spike leading to fat gain.

Hence, improved insulin sensitivity or decreased insulin resistance leads to fat loss. Insulin is released to help glucose enter the cells, where it's generally used for energy. Extra glucose is stored as glucogen in the liver and muscles, while the remainder is converted to body fat.

Foods to Avoid on Low-Carb Diet

Most grains, nuts and vegetables are high in carb content and must be replaced with food items with lower amounts of carbohydrates. Common food items high in carb content are:

Grains: rice, wheat, pasta, quinoa, etc

rice, wheat, pasta, quinoa, etc Sugars: table sugar, brown sugar, maple syrup, etc

table sugar, brown sugar, maple syrup, etc Beverages: fruit juices, soft drinks, soda, etc

fruit juices, soft drinks, soda, etc High-Carb Vegetables: potatoes, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, etc

potatoes, pumpkin, sweet potatoes, etc Sweet Fruits: apples, oranges, bananas, guavas, peaches, etc

apples, oranges, bananas, guavas, peaches, etc High-carb nuts: cashews, peanuts

Potatoes are high in their carb content. (Image via Unsplash/Lars Blankers)

Carbs can be replaced with some good fats for energy production in the body. These fats do not increase the insulin level of the body, thereby aiding in fat loss and preventing fat gain.

A person on a low-carb and high-fat diet feels energetic throughout the day. Consuming extra protein and fat can help feel full longer, which helps a person have lesser amounts of carbs, aiding in fat loss.

Refined carbs are harmful for the body and can trigger fat gain easily. Examples of foods with refined carbohydrates are white breads, pasta, cookies, cake, candy, and sugar-sweetened sodas and drinks.

Risks of Low-Carb Diet

Soda contains high levels of refined sugars. (Image via Unsplash/Jonny Caspari)

A sudden reduction in carbs can cause temporary side effects, such as:

Constipation

Headache

Muscle cramps

Carb restrictions can trigger the body to break fat down into ketone bodies for energy known as ketosis. Ketosis may be associated with side effects, such as bad breath, headaches, fatigue and weakness.

Restriction of carbs can also decrease the amount of fiber intake, which might lead to gut issues and can cause indigestion, bloating, etc. Low fiber intake can also cause reduction in good probiotic gut bacteria.

Takeaway

A low-carb diet restricts the amount of carbohydrates in the diet. Carbohydrates commonly consumed in a typical diet include lactose in milk, fructose in fruit, table sugar, complex sugars in whole grains or beans, and refined sugar in white flour.

One must keep an eye on the fats and proteins consumed in place of carbs. Sudden changes in the diet can cause several issues as mentioned above. It's not yet clear about the possible long-term health risks of a low-carb diet.

It's better to gradually decrease the carb amount and follow the advice of health professionals for guidance.

