How did Erika Jayne lose so much weight? Insights from her interview and more

Erika Jayne, much revered for her role in the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is no stranger to making waves.

Recently, keen-eyed admirers have noted the star's noticeable weight loss, sparking widespread curiosity. Erika has been very open about her journey, sharing parts of her weight-loss process during the ongoing season of the popular Bravo show.

Erika Jayne has been working hard behind the scenes, from her dance and vocal rehearsals to her physical preparations for her Las Vegas residency, "Bet It All On Blonde". A new Bravo documentary special gives fans an in-depth look at the towering trials and enriching experiences leading up to her grand opening night.

Over the years, Jayne has ventured into various dance performances, which played a significant role in her weight loss. Her weight-loss journey, though, was not just about the physical activities. There's more depth to the story, as Erika revealed.

The role of hormones in Erika Jayne's weight loss

In the first few episodes of Season 13, Erika Jayne's significantly leaner appearance took the cast by surprise. Queries arose among the RHOBH cast about what Erika did to achieve such remarkable weight loss.

She cleared the air and gave some insight into her journey. She explained that her weight loss was a result of hormonal changes due to menopause, a fact she openly discussed in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in August 2023.

She was quoted as saying, “I lost weight I did it hormonally… I was going through menopause, so, I took it all down.”

The road to weight loss is different for everyone, and, sometimes, simple lifestyle changes can bring about remarkable results. In her case, it was her dance practices during her Las Vegas residency, which immensely contributed to her quest.

"There's nothing like dancing and putting on a show and a little bit of stress to get you right back into shape," Erika shared in an interview.

Moreover, Erika Jayne made it clear that her weight loss wasn't something unusual for her body. It was her way of bouncing back from a challenging time in her life.

Erika Jayne says she did it with no medication

Erika jayne closely worked with doctors to lose weight naturally. (Image via Instagram)

While many celebrities have publicly said that they used Ozempic for weight loss, Erika denied using any weight loss medication.

Instead, she attributed her success to working closely with her doctor. The claim sparked some skepticism, as some of her RHOBH cast mates questioned Erika's weight-loss method.

Nevertheless, she stood her ground and maintained her stance in an interview with ExtraTV, implying that she did not use any medication and that her explanation remained valid.

Erika's newfound healthy habits

Erika embraced many healthy habits during her weight-loss journey. It wasn't just her dancing and hormones.

She told the Associated Press in August 2023 that she "gave up drinking" and "worked out". She saw menopause also as an opportunity to make significant changes in her life.

"I went through menopause while I was going through all this other stuff. I gave up drinking, worked out," she said. "And you know what? I took it up with my doctor, changed up my hormones, and, yes, I've lost a lot of weight, and I feel good about it."

Erika Jayne's weight-loss transformation journey includes refreshing honesty, discipline, hard work and sheer will.

It's a testament to her warrior spirit, reminding us all that even when the chips are down, there's always a chance to turn things around. Her health and wellness journey, encapsulated through dancing, hormonal changes and increased fitness, are inspiring to all her fans and followers.

It's a story of endurance, pushing one's limits and thriving amidst trying times.