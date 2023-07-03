How Essential Oils Can Help Lower Your Anxiety

Essential oils have been proven to be quite helpful for deep relaxation and calming those who have mild or even severe anxiety issues. There are several options available in the market that people often turn to for potential relief from stress. They have been proven useful by professionals who have been researching them for quite a while, although they are is not always safe to use without a prescription.

Essential oils for anxiety are highly concentrated with various plant extracts, so they should be used with caution. Medical professionals always suggest diluting them prior to usage as individuals with allergies or other sensitivities and underlying health conditions may experience adverse side effects if they are applied directly to the skin.

How Do Essential Oils Help Lower Anxiety?

Aromatherapy: Inhalation of essential oils is a common method of use as the aroma of certain oils is believed to stimulate the olfactory system, which can influence brain activity and emotional responses. This, in turn, leads to a sense of relaxation, improved mood, and reduced anxiety.

Relaxation and stress reduction: Several oils, such as lavender and chamomile are known for their calming properties. Inhaling these oils or applying them topically activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes relaxation and counters the fight-or-flight response associated with anxiety.

Mood enhancement: Some oils like bergamot and ylang-ylang are believed to have mood-enhancing properties. Thus, inhalation of these oils stimulates the release of neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine, which are involved in regulating mood and emotions. By positively impacting mood, these oils may help alleviate symptoms of anxiety.

Physiological effects: Essential oils potentially influence physiological processes, including heart rate, blood pressure, and cortisol levels. Certain oils, like lavender, have been studied for their potential to lower heart rate and blood pressure, which promotes a sense of calm in the human mind.

Placebo effect: The belief and expectation that these oils will help reduce anxiety does contribute to their perceived effectiveness. The ritual of using them and engaging in self-care practices will have a positive psychological impact, leading to a reduction in anxiety symptoms.

Best Oils That Are Proven to Help Alleviate Anxiety

Here are some of the most used oils for the condition as they have been prescribed by doctors and therapists. However, consulting a doctor before using them should be prioritized.

Lavender Oil: Lavender has a good reputation for the calming properties it possesses, and is often used to promote relaxation and reduce stress. It helps alleviate anxiety symptoms and improve sleep quality.

Chamomile Oil: Chamomile is known for its soothing properties and contributes to reducing anxiety and promoting relaxation. It is often used in aromatherapy, and people who have used it believe it has a calming effect on the mind and body.

Bergamot Oil: Bergamot has a citrusy scent and is often suggested by doctors for stress reduction and mental relaxation. It has great benefits when used in aromatherapy as it helps uplift the mood and reduce anxiety symptoms.

Ylang-Ylang Oil: Ylang-ylang has a sweet and floral scent, and people who swear by it believe that it has a calming effect on the nervous system. The main use of this oil lies in putting a toll on stress and alleviating anxiety while promoting relaxation.

Frankincense Oil: Frankincense has a woody and earthy aroma and is commonly used in meditation practices as it helps to induce a sense of tranquility, promote deep breathing, and reduce anxiety.

Vetiver Oil: Vetiver has a grounding and earthy scent and is often recommended by doctors and therapists to promote relaxation and calmness. It plays a crucial role in reducing anxiety symptoms and improving focus.

Rose Oil: Rose has a sweet and floral scent and is believed to have several mood-enhancing properties. This is why it feels so nice to keep them around. It promotes a sense of well-being, which helps in alleviating anxiety.

Final thoughts

These essential oils may have adverse side effects as well, so it should be a priority for people with anxiety to pay a visit to a therapist prior to the usage of these oils.

Further, the potential mechanisms through which essential oils help lower the anxiety are not fully understood and require further scientific investigation. However, there are several proven ways in which they have a calming effect on the mind and body for people with anxiety.

