How to get Big Butts? 5 Easy Butt Exercises to Do at Home

Are you looking for butt exercises to get into the bodycon dress perfectly? Then you are at the right place.

You don't need to undergo surgery to enlarge your tush. You don't need sophisticated gym equipment to develop a firmer, larger butt. The solution is to perform exercises that target your gluteus muscles.

It's not only about looks when you have strong glutes. Increasing the strength and stability of your hips and glutes will benefit your running as well as other sports. Your performance will improve, and your chances of injury will go down.

Your glutes provide support for you as you stand, sit, run, walk, jump, and go on treks. They increase your overall strength as well.

What Are the Best Butt Exercises to Get Big Butts?

Your butts include 3 major muscles – gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus. You need to work all three muscles if you want a large bum that is both strong and well-defined.

The butt exercises listed below can be done in a single workout or added to a lower body routine:

1) Glute Bridge

Your stomach, back, and glutes will all be worked with this butt exercise. Your glutes and core can be strengthened and it will also help with even minor back pain. Wrap a resistance band around your knees to make the exercise more challenging.

Instructions:

Lay down on your back.

As soon as your body makes a straight line from knees to head, bend your knees and elevate your hips.

Maintain your balance and abstain from swaying excessively forward or back.

Make sure your abs are strong and that you are lifting from your hips rather than your chest.

2) Lunge to high knee

Lunge to High Knees helps strengthen your abs and develop your glutes. Regularly performing this butt exercise will enhance your stability and balance.

Here’s how to do it:

With your feet hip-width apart stand straight.

Extend one foot back while bending both knees (90-degree angle).

Your posterior knee should not touch the floor while you are bending and your frontal knee should not extend past your toes.

Maintaining a straight front foot, bring your back leg and knee forward and raise it as high as you can.

Repeat with the other side and aim to complete 10-15 reps.

3) Plie squats

The Plié Squat is another excellent butt exercise. This squat variation targets your inner thighs in addition to your gluteals, quadriceps, and hamstrings, which are all strengthened by the standard squat.

Here’s how to do it:

Enter a squatting position.

Step forth with your toes (45 degrees).

Your feet should be spaced more apart than shoulder width.

Now lower yourself to a squatting position. Your weight should be on your heels throughout this motion.

Regain a straight posture by lifting your weight back up.

4) Jumping squats

This challenging butt exercise, which also targets your glutes, hips, quads, hamstrings, and calves, will raise your heart rate. Jumping squats is one of the best butt exercises. It also targets hips, quads and calves along with your glutes. You can also include it in the list of cardio exercises as it will help you burn the most calories.

Instructions:

With your arms by your sides and your feet somewhat wider than shoulder-width apart, squat to a standing position.

Once your thighs are parallel to your knees, lower your body. Squat while holding your hands together and extending your arms in front of you.

Lift your body off the ground and upwards. Try to lift your feet off the ground by at least 3 inches. Arms outstretched to aid in momentum

Repeat by squatting again with gently bent knees.

Finish 4 sets of 8-10 repetitions.

5) Banded side step

Your glutes and hip muscles are both worked during the banded side step workout. Banded side steps can also be combined with a lower body exercise like a squat or lunge for a powerful glute burn.

Here’s how to do it:

To begin, place your feet shoulder-width apart.

Wrap your ankles or the area below your knees in a resistance band. On the outside of your legs and glutes, you'll feel resistance.

Lower your booty by roughly a quarter before bending your knees.

Step with your right foot to the right, releasing the band's tension before coming back to the center. Repeat.

Ten side steps to the right, then ten to the left, then repeat. Complete 4 sets on each side.

Conclusion

You can use these butt exercises to help you develop a strong foundation for your glutes and a larger butt. Continue exercising consistently and you'll soon start to feel your glutes burning. Make sure to include any additional equipment you may have, such as dumbbells, a resistance band, kettlebells, or similar items.

