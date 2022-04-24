5 Best Exercises to Get Slimmer Thighs

Let's face it – most of us are trying to trim down our thighs and lower body, not bulk up. Most fitness websites talk about targeting the outer thighs, glutes, or outer hips, but what about the inner half of your thigh?

Sure, you want to tone your legs and you can definitely do that with exercises that target all of those areas.

These exercises target both the upper and lower thigh muscles, creating a balanced workout that can help you get the toned thighs you're after.

Strengthening exercises can help tone and slim the inner thigh, but it's important to perform them correctly to ensure you get the most out of your workout.

Anatomy of inner thigh muscles

The inner thighs are made up of two muscle groups: the adductors and the quadriceps. The adductors are on both sides of the thigh, and run from the pelvis to attach near the knee. The quadriceps is one muscle group — it covers the front of both thighs, starting at the pelvis and attaching near the knee.

These muscles work together to move your legs in or away from your body. They also help with flexing and extending your knees. In addition to moving your legs, these muscles are involved in helping maintain your balance.

Which exercises work best for getting slimmer thighs?

The following five exercises are especially effective at slimming your thighs and removing that pesky cellulite!

But before you do them, make sure to take precautions like warming up first, hydrating often, and cooling down afterwards. Also, consult with a doctor for more info on which exercises are best for your body and your health.

1. Side Leg Lunges

Side lunges are a great exercise for anyone looking to lose inner thigh fat. Side lunges work out your quads and glutes, while the side-by-side movement places extra strain on your inner and outer thigh muscles.

How to do the side lunges effectively:

• All you have to do is take a wide step with your left leg to the side of you.

• Both of your toes should point in the same direction, and your feet should be flat on the ground.

• As you stride outward, bend your left knee and keep your hips back.

• It must feel like you're trying to sit in a chair with only one side of your lower body.

• Switch legs and repeat!

• Release the position by pushing off your left foot to return to the beginning position.

2. The Plank

The plank is an easy exercise that can be done anywhere. The plank effectively tones your inner and outer thighs as well as your abs by forcing you to hold a straight line for a prolonged period of time without shaking.

Here's how you do the planks:

• Make sure you perform this exercise on a hard floor or ground for maximum effectiveness.

• Stand with your hands directly under your shoulders with your feet grounded at hip-width distance apart.

• Keep your glutes squeezed and your toes grounded.

• Hold this position.

3. The Leg Lift

This exercise mainly targets your outer thighs and glutes.

How to do the leg lift:

• Make sure you are in a comfortable position, with your back on the ground and legs bent at 90 degrees before raising one leg at a time and lowering it back down slowly.

• Ensure you do not allow the heel of your good leg to touch the ground while doing this exercise to ensure maximum effectiveness.

4. Sumo Squat

The basic squat variants are very similar to these. The distinction, though, is in the alignment of the feet. Unlike in a standard squat, when the feet are hip-width apart, the feet are broader than the shoulders and hips in this variation.

How to do the sumo squat the right way:

• Stand with feet shoulder-width apart

• Place hands on hips

• Lower your back until the thighs are parallel to the ground

• Stay in this position for a few seconds before pushing back up

• Repeat as desired

5. Inner Thigh Pulse

If you're looking for a new way to slim your thighs, this is definitely the workout for you.

Here's how you do the inner thigh pulse:

• Start by lying on your side with your head resting on your hand and your body in a straight line.

• Bring your top leg in front of you, folding it at the knee, and straighten your bottom leg.

• Then, raise your lower leg as high as you can and pulse for 30 seconds.

• Make sure to move just from your hip joint, keep the core tight and the bottom leg straight as you lift it.

• Pulse about 12 to 15 times & switch sides.

Bottom Line

It is important to reduce the extra weight to decrease the thigh size, you can do it with the exercises above while doing your daily activities.

It is very essential to define your goal first, then ensure you choose the correct and suitable workout from the five exercises given above. These workouts will help you achieve your desired results, they are also effective, easy-to-follow and have no side effects.

