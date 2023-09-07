How good is ginkgo biloba? Benefits and side effects

Ginkgo biloba is a popular herb that originated from traditional Chinese medicine in ancient times.

This herb became popular in Western countries in the last decade due to its amazing properties. Advocates of this herb claim various health benefits, including improved brain functions.

In this article, we bring you all about ginkgo biloba, its benefits and side effects, along with its uses. Read on to find out more.

Uses of ginkgo biloba

Ginkgo has been used as an herbal remedy to treat many conditions since time immemorial.

Some of the conditions where this herb is used are:

People with anxiety and depression are often suggested to take ginkgo

Some people suggest that ginkgo might also help with schizophrenia

Ginkgo biloba might improve blood flow to the brain

Blood pressure problems can be managed with this herb

Ginkgo might give relief from altitude sickness

Men with erectile dysfunction are often suggested this herb

People with asthma might get relief as well

Neuropathy management

There had been claims that ginkgo might improve health in cancer

Symptoms of premenstrual syndrome can be managed with this herb

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)

Patients with macular degeneration also take this herb

As ginkgo biloba is a natural remedy, it has not been studied well for all the aforementioned conditions.

All these uses are suggested by people taking this traditional herb, and some preliminary studies have indicated positive results. The known benefits of ginkgo are discussed in the next section, but more clinical research to understand these aspects better.

Amazing ginkgo biloba benefits

Ginkgo is a strong antioxidant and can protect the body from harmful free radicals that damage cells. The anti-inflammatory properties of this herb can reduce inflammation iand protect the liver, heart and joints.

The Ginkgo Evaluation of Memory study in 2008 studied the effect of ginkgo biloba on the following conditions:

Overall cognitive decline

Blood pressure

Cardiovascular disease and stroke

Mortality

Functional disability

Ginkgo biloba side effects

Ginkgo may cause an allergic reaction in some cases. If someone is allergic to urushiols, a resin found in poison ivy, sumac, poison oak and mango rind, they might also be allergic to ginkgo.

Ginkgo may increase bleeding. Patients with bleeding disorders must not take related herbs. Before undergoing a surgical procedure, consumption of ginkgo biloba must be stopped weeks before to prevent excessive bleeding.

It may also lower blood sugar, so people on diabetic medications must be extra careful to prevent hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Ginkgo seeds or unprocessed ginkgo leaves must not be consumed at all, as they're toxic.

Pregnant women, breastfeeding women or children should not take this herb without consulting their doctor, as ginkgo has not been tested in them.

Potential side effects of ginkgo are:

headache

vomiting

diarrhea

nausea

heart palpitations

dizziness

skin rash

It has to be kept in mind that herbal remedies are not a substitute for prescription medication, so they must not be used instead of the ones your doctor prescribes. It's best to consult a doctor or a clinical nutritionist before taking a new herbal supplement.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

