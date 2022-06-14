What Is the Head-To-Knee Pose (Janu Sirsasana) In Yoga? Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The head-to-knee pose (Janu Sirsasana), also known as the seated forward bend pose in yoga, is an incredible stretch that helps relieve stiff hamstrings, groins and hip muscles.

It's a beginner-level yoga asana that offers a good stretch from your hips to your ankles, along with your entire back and side-body as well. Moreover, it can also help calm your body and mind.

How to do head-to-knee pose (Janu Sirsasana) in yoga? Correct form and technique

To do the Janu Sirsasana in yoga, follow the below steps:

Start with Dandasana (Staff pose) wi,th both legs outstretched in front of you. Bend your left knee, and put the sole of your left foot on your right inner thigh.

As you inhale, straighten your spine, and take your left hand to the outside of your right thigh. Keep your right hand behind your right hip.

Bend slowly at your hips, and lean towards your right leg.

Reach for your right foot, and hold your right wrist with your left hand.

Breathe easily, and draw your sternum forward, and revolve your left ribs towards your right knee.

To come out of the pose, breathe deeply, and lift your chest. Extend your left leg, and return to the Dandasana.

Repeat the move on the other side.

If your hips are stiff, you may sit on a blanket for more comfort. You may also keep a rolled-up blanket under your knee, as that can help if you have tight legs or knee sensitivity. You can keep your knee slightly bent if that makes you feel more comfortable.

Beginners’ tip

Keep in mind the following tips when practicing the head-to-knee pose (Janu Sirsasana) in yoga.

Don’t allow your folded foot to slide over your extended leg. Just keep it active by pressing it against your groin muscles.

Make sure your gaze is on the sole of your bent leg.

If your knee pains, move your folded knee close to your extended leg. If the discomfort persists, stop, and come out of the pose.

You can also put a yoga strap around your extended foot. Hold the edge of the strap in hand; bend forward, and hold your hands under the sole of your stretched foot. You can even crisscross your wrists, if you are flexible enough.

As you bend forward, make sure to close your eyes, and extend one leg at a time to allow a deeper stretch and relaxation.

Keep your forward bend centred over your leg that is extended, for better results.

Benefits of head-to-knee pose

The head-to-knee pose helps improve your overall body posture and counteracts the negative effects of long hours of sitting.

This pose can also be beneficial for recovery after activities that include continuous movement and running. As it stretches the back muscles, this asana can also help relieve lower back stiffness and pain. Additionally, it can help calm your mind and reduce anxiety, fatigue and depression.

Common Mistakes

When performing the head-to-knee pose, make sure you don’t collapse your spine. Keep your chest lifted as high as you can when you bend forward. Instead of aiming your forehead into your knee, look to reach your chest at the thigh muscle.

Also, remember to keep your back as straight as possible. If you can’t keep it straight for long enough, you may simply round your spine.

Who shouldn’t do the head-to-knee pose?

The Janu Sirsasana is an intense stretch that involves several groups of muscles to work simultaneously. However, if you have any of the below-mentioned health concerns, do not attempt this pose.

This asana is not recommended for people who have:

Gastrointestinal problems

Asthma

Chronic breathing issues

Lumbar disc herniation

Injury to knee, arms, legs or back

Joint stiffness or pain.

Moreover, pregnant women should not perform this yoga pose.

Summary

The head-to-knee pose is an effective asana for your physical as well as mental well being. However, to achieve the most from this exercise, the key is to perform the pose in its correct form and stay consistent with your yoga practice.

While doing this asana, you should feel a good stretch in your muscles, but if you experience any type of pain or discomfort, immediately come out of the pose. Don’t push your body too much; relax, and do each move slowly and steadily.

