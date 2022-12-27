Trying to heal a sore throat can be tricky, but it’s not as challenging as you think. A sore throat can be caused by a number of different viruses and bacteria, including those that cause colds, sinus infections, and strep throat. While there isn't much you can do to prevent getting a sore throat, there are things you can do to ease the pain and reduce how long it lasts.

How To Heal A Sore Throat? Follow These Tips

Avoid foods that are difficult to swallow

When you have a sore throat, it’s important to avoid foods that are difficult to swallow. This includes dry and hot foods. These foods can irritate the inflamed tissues in your throat, making your pain worse.

Instead, you should eat bland foods like soup or porridge which will be easier on your throat and provide the nutrients that you need while not aggravating the inflammation.

Soup is the best remedy for a sore throat! (Image via pexels/Pixabay)

Drink hot tea with lemon or honey

Hot beverages are a great way to heal a sore throat. Tea, especially when it's caffeinated, can help reduce pain and discomfort. But not just any tea will do! The best teas for soothing sore throats are those that contain compounds like zinc and epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which have been shown to promote healing. Examples include:

Ginger tea

Green tea

Honeybush

Oolong

Gargle with salt water

Gargling with salt water is a good way to heal a sore throat. You can gargle in a circular motion while keeping your head up. Take half a teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water and rinse your mouth for about a minute. Do not swallow the salt water! You can repeat this process three times daily until you feel better, but don’t do it more than four times a day unless directed by your doctor or pharmacist.

Gargling is a great habit, especially when trying to heal a sore throat! (Image via pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Stay hydrated

As the name suggests, a sore throat is caused by swollen vocal cords. The swelling can lead to difficulty swallowing and breathing, two of the most common side effects of a sore throat. To help alleviate this discomfort and reduce your risk of developing complications like pneumonia or bronchitis, you should try drinking plenty of water throughout the day. This will help keep mucus moving smoothly through your body so that it doesn't accumulate in any one area (i.e., your throat), thus helping heal a sore throat.

In addition to staying hydrated, avoid alcohol and caffeine because these substances can irritate inflamed tissues and dehydrate you further. If possible, avoid spicy foods as well since these may make symptoms worse due to the increased production of saliva during digestion (which can result in excess moisture).

Conclusion

While a sore throat can be annoying, it doesn’t have to be painful. There are many different ways to heal a sore throat, whether you have it now or are just trying to prevent it in the future. A warm glass of tea with honey is one simple way to soothe your throat pain and help keep infections at bay.

