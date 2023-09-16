How to identify vitamin B6 deficiency? Causes and treatments

Vitamin B6 deficiency can show a variety of symptoms if not managed effectively. Also known as pyridoxine, vitamin B6 belongs to the B-complex group of vitamins.

This vitamin was discovered in 1932 and is involved in over 150 enzymatic reactions. These reactions play key roles in energy metabolism and immune functions.

Vitamin B6 deficiency is rare but concerning, especially if there's a deficiency of folate and vitamin B12 as well. The deficiency of vitamin B6 is common in smokers, obese people, alcoholics and pregnant women.

In this article, we bring you the signs and symptoms of pyridoxine deficiency along with the causes and available treatments.

Vitamin B6 deficiency diseases

Deficiency of vitamin B6 can cause anxiety and mood swings. (Image via Unsplash/Raj)

The recommended daily amount of vitamin B6 for adults below 50 years is 1.3 milligrams. After the age of 50, the recommended daily amount is 1.5 milligrams for women and 1.7 milligrams for men.

Deficiency of vitamin B6 can manifest in a combination of various symptoms and is usually associated with other deficiencies. Hence, deficiency-specific diseases cannot be listed.

Some of the conditions related to vitamin B6 deficiency are:

seizures

high blood level of homocysteine

peripheral neuropathy

B6-related anemia

weakened immune system

depression, anxiety and irritability

glossitis, which is characterized by swollen, sore, smooth and inflamed tongue

Cheilosis, which is characterized by sore, red and swollen lips

It has to be kept in mind that these diseases are not solely caused by vitamin B6 deficiency and also involve deficiencies of other vitamins and minerals at the same time.

A proper diagnosis involving blood tests and other procedures is required to identify the causes.

Vitamin B6 deficiency symptoms

An inflamed tongue is one of the major signs of B6 deficiency. (Image via Unsplash/Alex Guillaume)

The most important sign to look out for is the condition of the tongue and lips. The tongue may appear swollen, sore and red, and cracks may appear in the corners of the mouth and lips.

A deficiency of vitamin B6 may also cause inflammation of the skin. A numb and prickling sensation could be there on the hands and feet, too. Pyridoxine deficiency can also increase anxiety and irritability in some cases.

Deficiency of vitamin B6 causes

As vitamin B6 is present in many foods, deficiency generally does not occur due to lack of intake except in the case of severe malnutrition.

Vitamin B6 deficiency often occurs due to:

Impaired absorption of food sources (in case of malabsorption disorders)

Alcohol use can reduce the absorption of vitamin B6

Loss of vitamin B6 in case the individual is undergoing regular hemodialysis

Use of medications that could lead to loss of vitamin B6 stored in the body

Antiseizure drugs, isoniazid (used for tuberculosis), hydralazine (for high blood pressure), corticosteroids and penicillamine are among the drugs that could lead to the deficiency of vitamin B6.

Vitamin B6 deficiency treatment

Supplementation is the best way to treat vitamin B6 deficiency. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

The best way to treat a vitamin deficiency is to take supplements along with increased food sources.

Usually, food sources take a long time to improve vitamin levels in the body; hence, supplementation is crucial. Significant sources of vitamin B6 include dried yeast, organ meats, whole-grain cereals, chicken, fish and legumes.

Supplementation should only be prescribed by a nutritionist or a doctor after proper diagnosis, though.

Supplements are available as oral capsules, tablets or liquids. The daily recommendations can be followed as dosage instructions, or the health professional might decide the dosage depending on the severity of the deficiency.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

