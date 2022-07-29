6 Best Exercises for Women to Improve Body Posture

Poor posture and lower back pain are common issues these days. They are directly attributed to the increasingly desk-bound work culture of sitting at a desk for hours on end. Lack of active movement and constant pressure weaken the lower back muscles. Women are more likely to develop posture issues, especially those with larger chests.

Posture can be improved, though. A little exercise can go a long way in strengthening your back muscles and straightening out your spine. This can help fix your posture for the better. A stronger back is a pathway to the right posture.

Exercises to Improve Your Posture

You can improve your posture. All it takes is the regular practice of a few simple bodyweight exercises that can be performed at home! These exercises will help strengthen other muscle groups in the body as well.

1. Planks

• Get onto the floor on your hands and knees. Drop down onto your elbows and extend your legs straight out behind you.

• Tighten your ab muscles and bring your hips in line with your feet and shoulders.

• Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds. Repeat it for 3 to 4 sets.

2. Cat and Cow

• Get onto the floor on your hands and knees. Make sure your hands are just below your shoulders, and knees are just below your hips.

• Arch your back upward to the ceiling and tuck your head between your shoulders. Hold this pose for 3 to 5 seconds.

• Drop your belly toward the floor, push your shoulders back, and look up. Hold this pose for 3 to 5 seconds.

• Alternate between these two movements for 5 to 8 reps in each pose.

3. Dead Bug

• Lie down on the floor on your back. Raise your arms and legs up over your shoulders and hips. Bend your legs at your knees. Maintain a crunch in your abs by raising your shoulders off the ground.

• Drop your right arm straight down toward the ground, and simultaneously drop your left leg down too.

• Bring both limbs back into the starting position before repeating this movement on the alternate arm and leg.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 12 reps on each.

4. Bird-Dog

• Get onto the floor on your hands and knees. Make sure your hands are right below your shoulders, and knees are just below your hips.

• Raise your right arm out straight in line with your right shoulder, and left leg out straight behind you.

• Bring both limbs in and crunch your abs, before repeating the movement on the alternate limbs.

• Repeat this movement, alternating sides, for 10 to 12 reps on each.

5. T-Spine Rotation

• Get onto the floor on your hands and knees. Make sure your hands are right below your shoulders, and knees are just below your hips.

• Place your right hand behind your head, so your elbow points straight out to the right.

• Twist your spine, and point your bent elbow to the ceiling.

• Twist the other way, and get your right elbow to meet your left wrist on the floor.

• Repeat this movement for 10 to 12 reps on each side.

6. Superman

• Lie on the floor on your stomach. Extend your arms straight out ahead of you and straighten your legs as well.

• Squeeze your upper back and glutes together, and bring your arms and legs up in the air.

• Bring them back down to the floor before going for the next rep.

• Repeat this move for 12 to 15 reps.

Takeaway

These exercises only take a few minutes to perform, so you can either add them to your workout routine, or just do them separately. You can see significant improvements in your posture and spine health.

