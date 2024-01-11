How does interpersonal therapy work to mend broken bonds?

As the name suggests, interpersonal therapy is about repairing and caring for relationships that you have with others. It is generally considered to be short-term psychotherapy that helps you identify the relationships in your life. Once the mental health professional and you outline your social network, you move on to understanding their impact.

Let's take an example and imagine an individual with depression. Interpersonal therapy helps you understand how your current or past relationships are impacting your depression or any other mental health issue.

Therapy comes to an end when you are able to strike a balance between yourself and your relationships. While all types of therapy have an interpersonal component attached to them, IPT focuses primarily on relationships.

This therapy focuses primarily on imporving relationships and resolving conflict. (Image via Vecteezy/ YES studio)

Why is interpersonal therapy effective?

Interpersonal therapy can also be for couples. (Image via Vecteezy/ Denys Golub)

Interpersonal therapy can be effective at multiple levels. Whether it is improving our interpersonal communication skills or dealing with everyday disputes, IPT focuses on all the dynamics in the relationship. Here are some ways in which it can be effective:

1) Targeted interventions

The first phase of interpersonal therapy is identifying your social network. The next phase is identifying problem areas. When you go for the sessions, your therapy helps you identify the areas of concern and prioritize their management—Have you been fighting too often with your family members? or is it difficult for you to manage all your relationships? Do you find yourself engaging in people-pleasing behaviors?

2) Short-term

Initially, this therapy was targeted only for symptoms of depression and remained short-term. However, it has grown into managing other relationship concerns and yet remains time-limited. The professional doesn't necessarily go back to your past.

3) Managing role transitions

If you have recently become a parent or just got married, you know that you have gone through a transition. IPT helps you adjust to these transitions and find emotional balance.

Common interpersonal therapy techniques that can repair your relationships

Our relationships are a complex network of stimuli that influence us. (Image via Vecteezy/ Aliaksandra Biahanskaya)

IPT therapy uses dynamic techniques that help you work through your thoughts and emotions. Some of the common tools are:

1) Role-plays

Most often, people come into therapy individually. In this case, role-plays are a powerful tool in the therapy room. A therapist will encourage you to imagine a person with whom you are experiencing interpersonal issues. Remember, you can work only on your own thoughts, emotions, and behaviors and not those outside the session.

2) Emotional expression

We often grow up with a low emphasis on building an emotional vocabulary. This might especially be the case with our parents and children. You may not use certain words or may not be aware of them to describe your feelings.

3) Need exploration

What do you need in this relationship? Is it a sense of peace or do you want to establish effective communication with your significant others? It is important to explore your needs and desires in a relationship. It may also help you identify patterns that may be impacting your health.

Interpersonal therapy can be a great option for when you find that your relationships have become too complicated in the present. While we can manage solo or work without managing our relationships, they may never leave our minds. With interpersonal therapy, you can gain some control over your relationships and feel more balanced.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.