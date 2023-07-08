How did J Robert Oppenheimer die? Cause of death revealed

J Oppenheimer, who was born in New York City on April 22, 1904, went on to become one of the 20th century's most important physicists. He was a key player in the Manhattan Project, a top-secret American government program that resulted in the development of the first atomic weapon ever used in warfare.

Even though he made great scientific advancements, Oppenheimer was subject to intense scrutiny and controversy after World War II because of his participation in nuclear weapons, which generated moral and political issues.

The renowned scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer passed away in Princeton, New Jersey, the United States, on Feb. 18, 1967.

What was J Robert Oppenheimer's cause of death?

Throat cancer esulted in his death. (Image via Commons)

By the early 1960s, Oppenheimer's health had deteriorated considerably. He was diagnosed with throat cancer, a condition that afflicted him with immense pain and suffering.

Despite undergoing treatments and surgeries, the cancer eventually proved to be incurable. His battle with the disease lasted several years, during which he valiantly continued his scientific work as best he could.

The effects of throat cancer eventually took his life on a fateful day in February 1967. He passed away suddenly at his home in Princeton, leaving a legacy that went beyond his scientific accomplishments and difficult history. The world lamented the passing of a bright intellect and a complicated character who had been key in determining how human history would unfold.

Following his death, he was laid to rest in the Princeton Cemetery. His epitaph, chosen by his wife Kitty, captures the profound impact of his work: "We knew the world would not be the same."

Oppenheimer knew the world won't be the same after the creation of the atomic bomb. He quoted the famous texts from the Bhagavad Geeta

"'Now I am become death, the destroyer of worlds'"

These words reflect the transformative nature of Oppenheimer's contributions to science and the lasting consequences of the atomic age he helped unleash.

J. Robert Oppenheimer's cause of death was throat cancer. Unexpectedly, the life of a great physicist and a complicated historical figure was cut short by this terrible illness.

However, his legacy still prompts conversations and arguments about the moral and ethical consequences of scientific progress. He had a lasting impact on the world via his contributions to the creation of nuclear weapons as well as his later support for arms control and non-military applications of atomic energy.

