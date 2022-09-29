How Jennifer Hudson Stays Fit and Healthy After Her 80-Pound Weight Loss?

Jennifer Hudson, an American singer and actress, rose to fame in American Idol in 2002. Although she didn’t win the competition, her incredible voice left an impression on the music industry. Hudson went on to belt hits like Spotlight, Where You At, and If This Isn’t Love, among others.

The Powerhouse singer won a Grammy for her album Jennifer Hudson and has starred in films like Dreamgirls and Wreck-It Ralph. Hudson lost over 80 pounds through a healthy diet over the last two years.

How Did Jennifer Hudson Lose Weight?

In 2010, following the birth of her son a year ago, Jennifer Hudson went on a weight loss journey and lost about 80 pounds. She dropped from a size 16 to a size 6 within a year. Hudson's motivation was to set an example for her son; she wanted to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

In 2012, Hudson made headlines when she lost a significant amount of weight. Although she had always been a voluptuous woman, the media speculated that motherhood was a reason behind her weight loss.

Hudson is excited about her weight loss transformation. She now leads a healthy lifestyle and is proud of her accomplishments.

The singer, who once struggled with her weight, has lost a considerable amount. To help stay in shape, she eats healthy foods and works out regularly, although she doesn't follow any special diet plan.

Jennifer Hudson's weight loss exercises comprise a mixture of non-traditional workouts. She loves to switch things up, alternating between Tae Bo and basketball.

When she's not filming, she works out five times a day. Her workout regimen consists of 25 minutes of interval training and 30 minutes of cardio.

She's flattered by her new curves and aspires to maintain her size six figure for life. When she's not motivated enough to work out, she engages in physical activities in the company of friends.

Jennifer Hudson's Diet Plan

Jennifer Hudson gave up her old eating habits as part of a new plan devised by Weight Watchers. She now cooks her own meals and avoids overeating.

Portion control has been her best friend, and that has helped her successfully lose weight. Initially, she gave up on all junk food, staying away from anything unhealthy. It was only later on that she started incorporating her favorite food items back into her diet, including pizza, ice cream, and nachos.

Hudson has a high-protein diet so that she feels full throughout the day; she surrounds herself with healthy foods and keeps tempting ones out of sight.

Her secret to a successful weight loss diet is mindful eating — keeping track of what she eats and when, and making sure each meal is healthy and balanced. Her one indulgence is chocolate - not bags of it, but one piece a day - which helps her feel satisfied.

The Jennifer Hudson diet is a high-protein, low-carbohydrate regimen consisting of:

Breakfast: Fruit and yogurt or scrambled egg whites

Lunch: A turkey sandwich or grilled chicken salad or shrimp and broccoli stir fry

Snacks: Celery or granola

Dinner: Sushi, stir fry, or tacos, sautéed collard greens. Dessert: Piece of chocolate

Jennifer Hudson's weight loss strategy is to eat mindfully, that is, “deciding what to eat, how much to eat, and where to eat it”. Chocolate has been a regular part of her diet since she was a child. She eats only one piece of chocolate a day, but in her opinion, the indulgence is worth it.

Takeaway

The key takeaway is that it's always best to learn about healthy diet and exercise habits in the long term. That way, you can change your eating habits and lifestyle in a sustainable way.

You don't have to be perfect; you just want to make sure your diet is healthy, and your exercise regime meets your needs - not only now, but in the long run.

