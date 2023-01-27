How Jessica49 Became the Internet’s Most Hated Fitness Tiktoker Overnight

A TikTok video has been going viral recently of user and fitness influencer Jessica49 filming a guy allegedly 'staring' at her at the gym.

The video has garnered a lot of attention, and not all of it has been positive. Jessica49 was allegedly 'creeped out' by a man staring at her at the gym, and she proceeded to shoot a video of the said man.

How Jessica49's TikTok Video Backfired

YouTubers have made videos on Jessica49's original video, criticizing her for pointing out the man in the video as a creep, when it appears that all he was trying to do was help her.

The video starts with Jessica getting ready to do hip thrusts, the barbell in front of her, and her wireless mic in her hands. The man is standing diagonally opposite her and is visible in the video behind her.

Text on the video reads "THIS IS HOW TO NOT APPROACH GIRLS AT THE GYM", while Jessica speaks into her mic saying 'piece of shit behind me; I hate this; I hate weirdos; he's making me so uncomfortable, feral feral feral feral'. Meanwhile, the video pauses and lists the number of times the man behind her is allegedly staring at her.

"There's mirrors everywhere, so you can catch people in the act, oh this is nothing", she continues. Jessica's stare counter is at 2 now.

When she completes the number of reps of hip thrusts she wants to do, she says that she's moving on the 35lbs now and asks the audience to watch very carefully.

The text on the video reads, "this is what woman mean by staring at them like a piece of meat". At this point, the guy behind walks over to grab a cleaning wipe. Jessica49 is now waiting for him to move aside saying that "I hesitate to grab my weight bc him standing in front of me made me extremely uncomfy".

The guy tries to help her load the weight onto her barbell, to which Jessica49 says "excuse me? you don't have to do that, it's okay." When the man asks if she wants him to put it up, she says "no, it's okay; I got it; thank you, though". The video goes on to say that "he was only working out behind me to go up to me because i was a squat rack all the way in the corner of the gym to avoid weirdos like this".

Jessica49 goes on to make some jokes in the next slide of the video, saying things like "what if i just ripped out his pp out of its socket so he could never reproduce again", "this is why i don't want kids", "natural selection better take these weirdos OUT", and "he's going to jail for staring at an underage 21-year-old".

She then continues with her hip thrusts and ponders over getting some girlfriends to the gym with her. The next writing on the video goes "adjusting my shorts bc I think I am the problem and blaming myself bc of the deeprooted misogyny i was brought up with".

Jessica49 then says, "what part of me working out by myself seems like I am a damsel in distress". She then goes on to say "I feel unsafe".

How did the Internet take it?

Many TikTok users called Jessica49 out for shooting a clip of a man who seemed as if he was only helping her out and "painting it as creepy".

After the backlash from thousands of users, Jessica went official with her apology saying that she fully understood where she went wrong and that she will be taking a break from social media.

