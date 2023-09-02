How did Jimmy Buffett die? Cause of death and cancer battle explained

Jimmy Buffett, a star in the music industry, passed away at the age of 76. The musician, best known for singing songs like Cheeseburger in Paradise, Come Monday, and Margaritaville with his Coral Reefer Band for a devoted fan base of "Parrotheads," passed unexpectedly on Friday night, September 1.

The information was released on his social media accounts:

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

What happened to Jimmy Buffett?

The abrupt passing of Jimmy Buffett stunned not only his family but also the music community. The cause of his death has been revealed to be skin cancer and lymphoma by his close friend.

Four years ago, Buffett was identified as having skin cancer, which later developed into lymphoma, according to sources who spoke to TMZ on Saturday morning. According to the source, he started receiving hospice care a week before he passed away, and his fight with cancer ultimately caused him to pass away too soon.

The source said to the media outlet:

“He lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively.”

A look at Jimmy Buffett’s health over the years

Once, during his Sydney concert in January 2011, Jimmy Buffett abruptly and terrifyingly left the stage. According to the reports, the singer suffered a head injury after falling violently off the front of the stage in front of startled spectators. He recovered thereafter.

In 2018, Buffett shared some of the precautions he'd taken to maintain his health, telling The New York Times that he took out sugar and carbohydrates from his diet and switched to vaping oils instead of marijuana.

According to USA Today, the musician started having health problems last year, when he was admitted to the hospital and had to postpone multiple concerts. He postponed his shows in May and June 2023 after revealing that he had returned to the hospital to address health conditions that needed "immediate attention."

The popular Margaritaville singer left the hospital on May 20, 2023, and gave an update on social media to soothe his worried fans.

The music fraternity will remember the legendary singer forever. The surviving members of Buffett's family are his wife Jane Slagsvol, and their children Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron.