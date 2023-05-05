How did Jordan Neely die? Cause of death revealed amidst massive outrage    

In a shocking incident, Jordan Neely, a 30-year-old mentally ill and homeless man died on Wednesday, May 3, after being choked on a moving train in Manhattan. It is reported that a fellow passenger, an ex-marine, grabbed Neely in a chokehold leading to his death.

The death of Jordan Neely has now sparked massive racial outrage in the United States surrounding policies, welfare priorities, and health care for mentally ill people without homes.

Who was Jordan Neely?

Jordan Neely, who was better recognized as a Michael Jackson lookalike, used to live on the streets and would dance on subway trains in exchange for money. He had a history of mental health issues and also had a criminal past, including 40 arrests.

According to his father, Andre Zachery, Neely was only four years old when he was introduced to Michael Jackson’s music, and as he grew older, he started impersonating him.

He also told that Neely was autistic and his mother’s murder affected him deeply over the years.

Neely performed on subways in exchange for money. (Photo via Instagram/tbo.harlem)

Performing helped Jordan Neely cope with his mental health problems and also gave him confidence, according to a family member. The 30-year-old had a great fan following online and people admired him for his dance skills.

Jordan was a good man. He was a good person. He grew up good. He always had a temper, but he never used to hurt anyone. He wasn’t bad. He was beautiful – Neely’s father told The Daily News.

How did Jordan Neely die: Cause of death

According to the medical examiner’s office, Jordan Neely’s death was a homicide caused by a compression of the neck by a chokehold.

What happened on the train?

According to Juan Alberto Vazquez, a freelance journalist and a witness, Neely had been behaving erratically but had not attacked anyone on the train before the incident.

He started screaming in an aggressive manner and said he had no drink or food and that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. He took off his jacket and threw it on the ground, said Vazquez.

Jordan Neely was held on chokehold

Fed up by the ranting and screaming, a fellow passenger, identified as a 24-year-old ex-marine, pushed Neely on the floor and held him in a chokehold for about 15 minutes, ultimately causing Neely’s death.

The whole incident was captured by Vasquez in a video that showed the marine choking Neely’s neck. The video also showed fellow passengers helping grab Neely while others just kept watching.

Vasquez said:

"He moved his arms but he couldn’t express anything. All he could do was move his arms. Then suddenly he just stopped moving. He was out of strength."

People protested following Neely's death. (Photo via Instagram/oscargrantfoundation)

By the time the train stopped at the Broadway-Lafayette station, Neely had lost consciousness and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The disturbing video also showed Neely kicking his legs until he finally stopped moving.

A few hours later after the incident took place, the video spread widely resulting in 50 protestors entering aggressively into the F-train platform at the Broadway-Lafayette station.

People expressed their concerns on social media

Following the incident and Neely’s death, people took to social media to express their distress over the shocking incident. Some people called it unnecessary violence that took the life of a helpless and mentally-ill talented man.

