How Does Jujimufu maintain his fitness physique while eating what he wants?

Jon Call, also called Jujimufu, is a unique person. He rejects all forms of orthodoxy and is a competitive athlete who constantly pushes the limits of his body, developing into a sort of fitness genius.

Jujimufu is wildly famous on YouTube, a platform he uses to display his ridiculous feats of strength. He boasts a body-fat percentage of 9%, no less than a bodybuilder. He can deadlift 660+ pounds and can also perform wild calisthenic exercises, like backflips.

Multifaceted athletes like Jujifufu are difficult to come by. To see someone bench press 250 pounds, deadlift 600 pounds and proceed to do backflip and showcase outrageous feats of strength is practically unheard of.

So, how does this man manage to keep up with his feats - all while balancing his low body fat with high calorie diets and more?

Jujimufu's Comprehensive Diet and Routine

Some people are just specimens. Jujimufu is one of those rare cases, where he just possesses raw natural ability to excel in every department. Strength? Check. Agility? Check. Aesthetic physique? Check. He crosses all the boxes with ease.

At 5' 10", he isn't tall by any means, but he's definitely not short. Weighing in at 235 pounds, the 34-year-old is certainly hefty for his height, making his calisthenic prowess all the more marvelous.

Considering he weighs 235 pounds and only has a body fat percentage of 9%, he holds an insane amount of lean muscle mass in his body. As such, it comes as no surprise that he needs a whopping 4000-5000 calories a day to keep himself satiated. He targets foods like red meat, full fat dairy, spinach, white rice, whole eggs, and potatoes.

However, desspite of consuming an obscene amount of calories, he doesn't believe in counting them. He says:

“I just kind of go by hunger and my bodyweight throughout the day, I measure in the morning, the afternoon, and the evening and just kind of track that.”

That's a rather eccentric way of achieving your goals, but if it isn't broken, don't fix it, right? He even went as far to say that if he didn't reach his desired weight goal for an event, a real issue he faced when bulking up for a powerlifting meet, he would simply stuff himself with oatmeal, whipped cream, and protein just before bed. He said:

"The heavier I was, the stronger I was, and that’s all I cared about at the time. I found it, actually, a very effective way of gaining weight. ”

Jujimufu evenly spreads his calories across the three main macros: protein, carbs, and fats.

Approximately 40% of his diet comprises protein, while carbs and fats constitute 30% each. On a good day, he consumes about 1.25 grams of protein per pound of bodyweight. That's almost 294 grams of protein - about 100 grams more than the average gymgoer.

Takeaway

Jujimufu's diet and lifestyle are certainly interesting. Envious - not so much - but definitely intriguing.

It's one of those rare genetic marvels that a man eats and does as he wishes and still sees incredible results across all boards. That makes him a metabolic force to be reckoned with, even at his age. Although he has gotten cautious over the years, he hasn't slowed down by any means.

