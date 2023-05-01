How did Karl Lagerfeld die? A look into iconic fashion designer’s life and battle with pancreatic cancer

Karl Lagerfeld, fashion icon and the creative director of Chanel, died on February 19, 2019, at the age of 85. He was known for his unique style and was always seen wearing dark suits and tinted sunglasses with his hair up in a ponytail.

As per PurePeople, a French celebrity magazine, Lagerfeld was rushed to the American Hospital of Paris in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France, the night before he died.

Due to the prolonged illness, the iconic fashion designer missed two of his Chanel shows in Paris, which is known to be Lagerfeld’s first show that he didn’t attend during his three-decade career at the fashion house.

Lagerfeld got his first major recognition in 1955

Karl Lagerfeld with his pet cat (Photo via Instagram/amicamagazine)

Karl Lagerfeld achieved his first recognition in 1955 at the fashion house Pierre Balmain. He won a design contest for a coat, which landed him a job at Balmain for three years. He then moved on to work with Jean Patou, another famous French designer.

In 1964, Lagerfeld started working for Chloe as a freelancer and achieved immense popularity with his monumental spring-wear collection. After receiving a huge amount of recognition for his work with them, Lagerfeld was offered a collaboration with the world-famous Italian fashion brand Fendi.

It was there that Lagerfeld established himself as a fashion icon and went on to design the famous Fendi logo.

Took over as chief designer for Chanel in 1983

Karl Lagerfeld in his studio in 1984. (Photo via Instagram/karllagerfeld)

Karl Lagerfeld joined Chanel as the chief designer in 1983 and spent 36 years of his life working with the renowned fashion house.

During his Chanel days, Lagerfeld did not limit his creativity only to fashion. He also used his expertise and skills to build Chanel’s popular fragrance line and contributed to making the fashion brand No. 1 in the world.

Lagerfeld expanded his skills and went on to collaborate with H&M and Diesel. He also launched a fashion collection under his own name, K Karl Lagerfeld.

As a photographer, he worked for world-famous magazines like Harper’s Bazaar, V Magazine and Vogue and established his name in photography, too. He directed a movie in 2013 named “Once upon a time”, which portrayed the story of Coco Chanel.

How did Karl Lagerfeld die?

According to close sources, the fashion mogul died after a period of ill health and a secret battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rumors of Karl Lagerfeld’s ill health started in 2017

Speculations about Karl Lagerfeld’s illness first started circulating in 2017 when Chanel’s 2018 Resort Show was arranged in Paris rather than its usual far location.

At the time, many publications reported that the famous fashion designer was not doing well, as he was seen walking unstably clutched to the arms of Hudson Kroenig, Lagerfeld’s godson.

Reports of Lagerfeld’s ill health began to spread in 2019 after he missed the Chanel Haute Couture show and the brand’s director of the creative studio, Virginie Virard, represented him on the show instead.

At the time, the fashion house informed the public that Karl Lagerfeld simply felt tired. However, sources close to the designer confirmed that Lagerfeld was battling pancreatic cancer. A source close to Chanel said:

"He hadn’t gone on about his illness but battled it very bravely. Karl was very proud of his fitness and healthy living, so the pancreatic cancer came as a huge shock."

What is pancreatic cancer?

Speculations about Karl Lagerfeld’s illness first started in 2017. (Photo via Instagram/gqfrance)

Pancreatic cancer affects the tissues in the pancreas, which is an organ in the abdomen located behind the lower part of the stomach. The major symptoms of pancreatic cancer range from jaundice, itchy skin and blood clots to dark-colored urine, middle back pain, bloating and weight loss.

While the main cause of pancreatic cancer is unknown, it's believed that certain factors increase the risk of developing this condition. These include smoking, obesity, diabetes, chronic pancreatitis and hereditary syndromes with mutations in genes.

The survival rates of pancreatic cancer are usually low, as it's quite difficult to detect in the early stages. However, complete remission of pancreatic cancer is possible with the correct treatment that usually involves surgical removal of cancer (but the cure is only possible when the cancer is detected early).

Poll : 0 votes