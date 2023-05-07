How to know a healthy cereal from the nutritional information on the back of the box?

Choosing a healthy cereal for your breakfast meal can be a tricky task. Picking a random product from the shelf might not be a good option. Children love cereals, and it is believed that packaged cereals play an important role in child health.

A 2021 Ohio State University study found that as much as 15% of adults skip breakfast. The first meal of the day should be nutritious and choosing a healthy cereal is essential for overall health.

What is a healthy cereal?

Processed cereals often contain added nutrients (Image via Unsplash/David Streit)

A healthy cereal should contain fortified grains and dietary fiber. Many organic cereal products are not fortified and it is usually mentioned on the pack label whether a product is certified or not.

Nutrition information labels detail everything about a particular product. This information includes serving size, number of servings in the package, calories per serving, and the amount of various nutrients contained in the product. It is usually printed in black letters on a white background and is distinct from other printed information on the pack.

Surprisingly, ready-to-eat cereals contain more nutrients than whole cereals. It is due to the fact that these products are fortified with various micronutrients, including vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. People who consume fortified healthy cereals regularly get significant amounts of dietary fiber, B vitamins, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, and zinc.

Is cereal healthy?

Pairing cereals with nuts and seeds can make them more nutritious (Image via Unsplash/Fallon Michael)

Given that there are so many cereal products in the market, it is often difficult to choose the right one since all products claim to be healthy. Alarmingly, cereal makes up only 7% of the U.S. population’s intake of added sugar. However, the sugar content in it is much lesser than in desserts and sweetened beverages. Even so, choosing healthy cereals containing no added sugar can be beneficial.

Since ultra-processed foods are unhealthy, look for cereals that are minimally processed, whole, and contain no harmful food additives, colors, or artificial flavors. This ensures that your breakfast is not just nutritious but also free from any chemicals that are not required or might be potentially harmful to your body.

Eating cereal with fresh eggs, milk, and fruits can make breakfast wholesome and nutritious. You can also add a handful of roasted organic nuts, including almonds, walnuts, and pistachios to get some more nutrients.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

