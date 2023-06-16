How limiting social media to 30 minutes daily can reduce anxiety and depression in young adults?

In today's digital age, social media has become an integral part of our life. We connect, share and stay updated with the world through various platforms. However, recent studies have raised concerns about the effects of excessive use on mental health, particularly among young adults and adolescents.

In this article, we explore the relationship between social media and mental health, highlighting the importance of moderation and sharing insights from a groundbreaking study conducted at Iowa State University.

Social media and mental health: How does one affect the other?

Your screentime can affect your mental health. (Image via Freepik/Karlyukav)

Social platforms have revolutionized the way we communicate, offering us opportunities for connection, self-expression and discovery.

However, prolonged and excessive use of media has been linked to negative mental health outcomes like anxiety, depression, loneliness and a phenomenon known as fear of missing out.

Insights about social media and mind relationship from research

Be mindful with your screentime. (Image via Freepik)

A team of researchers at Iowa State University conducted a two-week experiment involving 230 college students to investigate the impact of social media on mental health.

Half of the participants were asked to limit their usage to just 30 minutes a day, receiving daily reminders to adhere to this restriction. The other half formed the control group.

The findings of the study were remarkable. The group that limited their sscreentime use experienced significant improvements in various aspects of mental well-being, including decreased levels of anxiety, depression, loneliness and FOMO.

Moreover, these participants reported higher levels of positive affect, indicating a more optimistic outlook on life.

Importance of moderation

These results emphasize the importance of using social apps in moderation. While it can bring numerous benefits, excessive use can take a toll on mental health. Setting limits on screen time and creating a healthy balance between online and offline activities is essential for maintaining overall well-being.

Nurturing a healthy relationship with social media

Practice digital detox. (Image via Freepik)

Set time limits

Establish a daily limit for social apps usage, and stick to it. Allocate specific periods during the day for engaging with these platforms, ensuring you have ample time for other activities and personal interactions.

Practice digital detox

Take regular breaks from scrolling to recharge and rejuvenate. Use this time to engage in offline hobbies, spend quality time with loved ones or simply enjoy moments of solitude.

Foster real connections

While social platforms offers virtual connections, prioritize nurturing real-world relationships. Plan meetups, phone calls or face-to-face interactions to deepen your connections with friends and family.

Be mindful of your emotions

Pay attention to how you feel when using social-media applications. If certain platforms or content consistently evoke negative emotions, consider unfollowing or muting those accounts. Surround yourself with positive and uplifting content instead.

