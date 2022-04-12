We know you want to lose weight, but we also know it can get a bit overwhelming when you're bombarded with information on pills such as Lipozene and potions that claim to do the same thing.

Unfortunately, there’s no quick fix for weight loss. Whether you’re trying to shed a few unwanted pounds or kickstart a new diet plan, it’s going to take time, effort, and determination — the three fundamental elements of any successful diet plan.

Whenever researching a supplement, it’s always nice to understand the ingredients and how a product works. That way, you have a better understanding of what you’re putting in your body and why.

What is Lipozene?

Lipozene is promoted as a fat-burning supplement. The active ingredient is glucomannan, a konjac root extract.

Konjac glucomannan, often known as konjac flour, is a dietary fiber that is popular in both Asian and European countries.

Konjac root extract is the active ingredient in Lipozene. (Image by Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels)

The konjac root, also known as elephant yam, is a starchy tuber similar to a potato that contains glucomannan.

Glucomannan also comes from the konjac root, aka elephant yam. ( Image by Daniel Dan / Pexels)

In Japanese shirataki noodles, konjac root is a common ingredient.

Glucomannan is blended with magnesium silicate, stearic acid, and gelatin as a supplement, and ergo is not vegan.

How does Lipozene work?

This popular dietary supplement is no exception to the rule that there is no such thing as a wonder medication.

Glucomannan is a water-soluble fiber, which means it may be taken into your body through water. Insoluble fiber, on the other hand, does not dissolve as it passes through your digestive tract. To stay healthy, your body requires both types of fiber.

According to various studies conducted, dietary fiber consumption has been linked to reduced body weight. Since glucomannan is a water-soluble fiber, and is a key ingredient in this product, here's how the supplement can help you lose weight:

Promotes a healthy gut

Glucomannan is a prebiotic, which implies that it feeds your gut microorganisms. It also stimulates lactic acid in the feces that helps maintain the good bacteria moving through the gastrointestinal tract.

It's believed that bacteria in your stomach play a role in your weight: A leaner frame is associated with the balance of the two major species of gut flora: Bacteroidetes and Firmicutes.

It makes you feel satisfied

Like a sponge, glucomannan absorbs water and expands in your stomach. As a result, fiber may help you feel fuller for longer.

It has a low calorie count

This supplement is calorie-free or has very few calories. So, in addition to making you feel full, it doesn't add any additional calories to your plate.

Reduce constipation

Glucomannan can help make everything run smoothly. Soluble fiber absorbs water in the colon, which aids in the maintenance of regular bowel movements.

Does Lipozene really help with weight loss?

Because this supplement's primary ingredient (fiber) doesn't miraculously speed up your metabolism or burn fat, you'll need to eat less and exercise more to lose weight. You might be able to eat your favorite meals, but you'll probably have to eat a lot less of them, as the website claims.

Does Lipozene really help you with the weight loss? (Image by Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels)

Fiber simply makes you feel fuller, resulting in fewer hunger pangs.

Many of us, on the other hand, eat for reasons other than hunger, such as boredom or stress. Also, if you're overweight, you might be consuming more calorie-dense foods.

None of these problems are addressed with Lipozene.

Is it safe to consume Lipozene?

There can be minor side effects of consuming lipozene. (Image by Jeshootscom / Pexels)

Of course, there are negative effects and interactions to be aware of with any supplement or drug. Before taking this or any other new supplement, check with your doctor to make sure it's right for you.

Some of the adverse effects of glucomannan can be unpleasant. Stomach aches, constipation, gassiness, and diarrhea are all side effects, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Glucomannan can also reduce the efficacy of certain oral drugs by interfering with their absorption. Furthermore, because glucomannan can drop blood sugar, it may pose major problems for diabetics.

Glucomannan powder is highly absorbent, and if ingested incorrectly, it might expand in your body before being entirely digested, causing a gastrointestinal obstruction.

The bottom line

Lipozene, which contains water-soluble fiber glucomannan, can help you lose weight, lower your cholesterol, triglyceride levels, and your blood sugar.

It's important to note, however, that weight reduction supplements aren't magically transformative.

If you want to lose weight, you'll still need to eat healthy and exercise. Also, before using any weight-loss supplements, consult your doctor. When you can get your nutrition from actual food, you know exactly what you're eating and the risks are comparatively less in comparison to taking supplements. Fresh food, while occasionally costly, is much less expensive than adding this supplement to your diet.

