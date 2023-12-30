This question tends to come into our minds when we have leftover rice from the dinner and don't want to let it go in the bin. No one likes to eat leftover rice that has gone bad as it can make us sick. Hence, knowing how long it lasts in the fridge can save us from stomach diseases, while also making the best out of our leftovers.

In this article, we will discuss all the uses of leftover rice and try to solve the question of how long does cooked rice last in the fridge.

Rice is probably one of those foods that, just like potatoes, goes with almost every dish. Hence, it is hard to throw away cooked rice. But how long does cooked rice last in the fridge.

This depends completely on the way you cook it and how you store it in the fridge. While dry, uncooked rice kept in a container carefully will last for a long time, almost for years, but we need to be careful with rice when it's cooked. Brown rice, on the other hand, doesn't last that long because of its higher oil content.

How long does cooked rice last in the fridge ?

(Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

When you cook the rice, the lesser time it is spent in the danger zone, the more likely it is going to last. The "danger zone" refers to the temperature between 40 and 140 Fahrenheit. This is the warmth that is the quickest breeding ground for bacteria.

The longer rice sits in this zone, the more quickly it is supposed to get bad when cooked and will start to decompose. But don't put it in the fridge immediately while it is still hot in the fridge, as it can increase the danger.

Also, keep the it in an air-tight container to prevent the bacteria from spreading and retaining the moisture. Try to avoid reheating the rice when you keep it out as heating will again take it back to the danger zone. And if you like food when it is warm, then make sure to heat it to more than 165 Fahrenheit.

Though, studies say that you can keep cooked rice in the fridge for almost six days and still eat it, this is not recommended at all. Also, if you have kept a whole bunch of cooked rice in the fridge, don't take it out and reheat it as a whole, but rather, warm them as needed for your meals.

No matter, how much you have kept, it is always recommended to finish eating it within 1 to 2 days, to prevent any risk of food poisoning.

As completely opposed to the danger zone, cooling down cooked rice at around 40 degrees Fahrenheit prevents the growth of bacteria, and makes it last a bit longer.

How to determine if the rice can't be consumed anymore?

(Image via Pexels/Max Rahubovskiy)

Determining how long cooked rice last in the fridge can be as simple as smelling it, just like we check for milk.

Put the rice outside the refrigerator and let it sit there for a little time. If it starts to produce a tangy smell, then fermentation has probably started to happen and hence it is best not to consume it.

If the rice is slimy and has started to change its colour then it has gone bad. Also, if has become hard and brittle, it is most likely that it has gone bad.

Leftover rice can be used to create popular meal options like fried rice, but consuming rice that has been in the fridge for too long can be risky. It can completely make your tastebuds feel nasty ruining your complete taste.

Also, consuming rice past its time can lead to foodborne diseases such as food poisoning. Hence, it is best to eat leftover rice within one or two days of preservation, to be completely safe and also enjoy your meal.