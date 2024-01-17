How long does it take to create a habit? Here's the truth

If you are wondering how long it takes to create a habit, you might just have arrived at the right place. Creating a habit typically takes about 21 days, but it can vary. Recent studies suggest an average of 66 days is more accurate for most people.

The time frame depends on the individual's consistency, the complexity of the habit, and personal circumstances. Simple habits, like drinking more water, may form faster, while complex ones, like daily exercise, may take longer.

It's crucial to maintain motivation and consistency throughout this period. Remember, patience and perseverance are key to successfully establishing a new habit, as the process is gradual and requires sustained effort over time.

How long does it take to create a habit?

How long does it take to create a habit (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Creating a habit is a nuanced process, subject to individual differences and the nature of the habit itself. Contrary to the widespread belief that it takes 21 days to establish a new habit, more recent and scientifically grounded studies suggest a more complex picture.

This misconception can be traced back to Dr. Maxwell Maltz's observations in the 1960s, which, while influential, were not rigorously tested in empirical studies.

A pivotal study conducted by Phillippa Lally and her team at University College London, published in 2009 in the European Journal of Social Psychology, sheds more light on this subject. Their research, involving 96 participants over 12 weeks, suggests that, on average, it takes about 66 days for a new behavior to become automatic.

How long does it take to create a habit (Image via Unsplash/Cathy Pham)

However, the study also uncovered a considerable range in this process, with habit formation taking anywhere from 18 to 254 days. The variation underscores the influence of several factors, including the complexity of the habit, the individual's previous experiences, and their environment.

Research highlights that consistency in behavior is more crucial than duration per se. Engaging in the new behavior regularly, preferably in a consistent context, is key to forming a habit.

Interestingly, the study also found that missing a behavior for a day or two does not significantly impact the habit-formation process. However, maintaining motivation and perseverance throughout is essential, as habit formation is inherently a gradual and often challenging process.

How long does it take to create a habit (Image via Unsplash/Danielle Cerullo)

Additionally, this study and others like it illustrate that the process of habit formation is not linear. Early stages might involve more conscious effort and intention, gradually transitioning into more automatic behavior as the habit takes root.

What is the best way to build a habit?

To build a habit effectively, it's important to mix consistent actions with realistic goals and a good grasp of your own behaviors. Start by setting clear and achievable goals. Make sure these goals are specific, measurable, and have a clear deadline.

This makes them easier to reach and less intimidating. For example, instead of just saying you want to 'exercise more', set a goal like 'walk for 30 minutes every day'. This is much more specific and easier to track.

How long does it take to create a habit (Image via Unsplash/Valery Sysoev)

At the heart of habit formation lies the power of consistency. Regular engagement in the desired activity, preferably at the same time or setting each day, solidifies it as a habit.

This routine formation lessens dependence on fluctuating motivation levels and integrates behavior into one's daily life. It's crucial, however, to approach the process with patience and to understand that occasional slip-ups do not significantly disrupt the habit-building journey.

How long does it take to create a habit (Image via Unsplash/Suke Makarogolu)

Recognizing and understanding the triggers that lead to specific behaviors are also key elements in this process. For example, if the aim is to decrease evening screen time, identifying and modifying the habitual routine that culminates in this behavior is fundamental.

Additionally, rewarding oneself for adhering to the new habit can serve as a significant motivational boost. This could range from simple self-recognition of progress to small rewards after reaching particular milestones.