How to look like Zoro from One Piece – Workout routine explained

One Piece fans know just how powerful and skilled Roronoa Zoro is as a fictional swordsman.

Its muscular physique is definitely part of what makes it an imposing figure. While it may be impossible to transform into a fictional character, it can still be fun and motivating to try out a workout routine inspired by your favorite anime character.

If you're a fan of Zoro and looking to achieve a similar look and strength, you can follow this workout routine. The routine involves intense weightlifting, cardio and combat training, and takes dedication and persistence to see results.

His workout plan is a five-day split routine targeting different muscle groups, which include the chest, back, legs, shoulders and biceps/triceps. The routine is designed to build strength, endurance, agility and balance, all of which are crucial for a skilled swordsman.

Zoro's body stats

Roronoa Zoro from One Piece (Image sourced via Toei Animation)

To understand the level of fitness we're aiming for, let's take a look at Roronoa's body stats.

Standing at a height of 5-foor-11½ inches and weighing 85 kg, Zoro possesses a muscular and well-defined physique. Its chest measures 44 inches, waist 32 inches and biceps 15 inches, highlighting its strength and power.

The Zoro workout routine

Five-day split workout routine (Image sourced via Toei Animation)

Zoro's training regimen is a testament to his dedication and desire to become the best swordsman. While we can't replicate its fictional abilities, we can strive to achieve a similarly strong and muscular physique through targeted workouts.

Day 1: Chest and triceps

Barbell Bench Press (3-4 sets x 6-8 reps)

Incline Dumbbell Bench Press (3-4 sets x 8-10 reps)

Cable Flyes (3-4 sets x 10-12 reps)

Tricep Pushdowns (3-4 sets x 8-10 reps)

Skull Crushers (3-4 sets x 8-10 reps)

Dips (3 sets x 10-15 reps)

Day 2: Back, biceps and abs

Deadlifts (3-4 sets x 6-8 reps)

T-Bar Rows (3-4 sets x 8-10 reps)

Pull-Ups (3-4 sets x max reps)

Barbell Curls (3-4 sets x 10-12 reps)

Hammer Curls (3-4 sets x 10-12 reps)

Crunches (3 sets x 15-20 reps)

Planks (3 sets x 30-60 sec)

Day 3: Legs

Squats (3-4 sets x 6-8 reps)

Leg Press (3-4 sets x 8-10 reps)

Lunges (3-4 sets x 12-15 reps)

Leg Extensions (3-4 sets x 12-15 reps)

Leg Curls (3-4 sets x 12-15 reps)

Calf Raises (3-4 sets x 12-15 reps)

Day 4: Shoulders and abs

Military Press (3-4 sets x 6-8 reps)

Dumbbell Shoulder Press (3-4 sets x 8-10 reps)

Side Lateral Raises (3-4 sets x 10-12 reps)

Reverse Flyes (3-4 sets x 10-12 reps)

Upright Rows (3-4 sets x 10-12 reps)

Crunches (3 sets x 15-20 reps)

Planks (3 sets x 30-60 sec)

Day 5: Cardio and HIIT

30-45 minutes of cardio (running, biking, swimming, etc.)

10-15 minutes of HIIT (high intensity interval training)

Skip rope, box jumps, etc.

Focuses on meditation as well (Image sourced via Toei Animation)

The Zoro workout routine highlights its strength-training methods with exercises like deadlifts, bench presses and squats that build raw power and the endurance to keep fighting long after others fall.

Zoro is allso skilled in the art of meditation, which helps it stay focused and honed on its goals. Practicing meditation can aid in calming the mind and improving mental fortitude and focus.

Looking like Zoro from One Piece might seem like a far-fetched dream, but with the right workout routine and diet, it can be achieved.