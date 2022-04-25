How to do lying hip flexor stretch: Correct form, variations, benefits and common mistakes

The lying hip flexor stretch, also called the floor knee-to-chest stretch, is an effective exercise for the lower back, glutes and hips. It mainly targets the glutes and hips but also provides relief in the lower back and is recommended for people with piriformis, sciatica and back and lower back pain.

Back pain can be due to tight glutes and hip muscles. Many times, that happens due to a sedentary lifestyle, prolonged periods of sitting, injury, age, overuse of muscles and other health conditions.

Stretching out your lower body by performing a lying hip flexor stretch can prevent the above-mentioned issues. For doing the lying hip flexor stretch, you just need a flat surface to lie down or use a good quality yoga or exercise mat.

Correct form of doing lying hip flexor stretch

This exercise is basically a beginner-friendly stretch that can be easily performed on the floor and does not require any equipment. It can be included in your regular stretching routine and performed before or after your workouts.

Step-by-step instructions:

Start by lying down on a flat surface in a neutral spine position.

Your legs should be extended forward and your arms should be at your sides.

Bend your right leg at the knee, and bring it close to your chest.

Wrap both your hand and interlace your fingers around your right knee as you pull it to your chest.

Breathe easily, and relax your lower back. Make sure you do not curve your back.

Hold this stretch for about 30 seconds, and release it by unlacing your fingers and returning your leg to the floor.

Repeat the same on the other side.

Do this stretch at least two to three times on each side.

Variations of lying hip flexor stretch

Although this stretch is quite straightforward and easy, you can also try its variations. To make the stretch even more challenging, here are some other modifications that you can perform:

You can do this exercise by lifting both knees at once. This will require less flexibility in your psoas muscles.

Try doing the stretch with your knees folded. That will help you bring your knees up and towards your chest in an easy way. Additionally, it will also help to improve your stability and overall balance.

Some impressive benefits

This beginner-friendly stretch offers plenty of benefits, including:

#1 Prevents lower back pain

It prevents lower back pain. (Photo by Kindel Media via pexels)

Hip flexor stretches provide great relief for lower back pain due to the movement of the tilted pelvis. Various studies have also shown that pain due to piriformis syndrome, often mistaken for sciatica, can also be prevented with lying hip flexor stretching.

#2 Prevents hip pain

Many older adults complain of hip or knee pain. Inactivity and a sedentary lifestyle can worsen the pain, so small improvements in lifestyle and certain exercises and stretches are recommended.

Lying hip flexor stretches are mostly recommended by doctors to alleviate the pain. It can be done at least twice a week for a minimum of 20 seconds per stretch and repeated three to four times as a warm-up or cool-down exercise.

#3 Enhances mobility and flexibility

Painful hips and lower backs lead to reduced mobility in the body. Doing hip flexor stretches increases mobility and flexibility and also strengthens and improves other joints.

Some common mistakes to avoid

While this stretch is very easy to perform, there is still a small possibility of pain or injury. Therefore, it is important to do it in the right way and avoid making mistakes that can lead to unnecessary after-effects.

To make sure you get the best out of lying hip flexor stretches, try to avoid these mistakes:

#1 Do not curve your back

When stretching, it is important to keep your back straight and upright. Do not curve your back when performing hip flexor stretching, as it can increase pain and affect your spine.

#2 Do not pull your knee too gently

Though this stretch is beginner-friendly, you need to feel the stretch in your body. If you aren’t experiencing any stretch, pull your knee a little stronger towards your chest, and feel the stretch in your glutes and hips.

While you should not feel uncomfortable when pulling your knee, you should feel a strong pulling movement, which means the right muscles are being targeted and stretched.

Summary

Hip pain or lower back pain can be a symptom of a severe health condition. While incorporating a lying hip flexor stretch into your daily workout routine can be beneficial, it is best to consider seeing a therapist or doctor. Make sure you do not perform any type of hip stretch if you recently had a back or hip injury or surgery.

